LALIGA selects Globant to drive a pioneering innovation program based on Agentic Artificial Intelligence

MADRID, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company dedicated to reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, and LALIGA , Europe's most successful football league, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that marks a milestone in the transformation of the operations of one of the world's leading sports organizations through the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

At the center of this new MoU are AI Pods , Globant's disruptive subscription model built around teams of AI agents that are supervised and orchestrated by the company's experts, enabling the development of faster and more productive solutions. This model has already been successfully implemented at scale by leading organizations across industries such as aviation, banking, and entertainment.

Through Sportian , the joint venture between Globant and LALIGA to transform the world of sports organizations, AI agents will be created in key organizational areas such as talent development, operations, and technology to improve - among other processes - sports performance analysis, personalized content creation, and workflow automation, all within a coordinated and centralized system. These new agents will join Sportian's current offering of technological solutions, the most comprehensive in the sports industry.

Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, emphasized, "At LALIGA, we understand innovation as a strategic pillar for the future of sports. This agreement allows us to incorporate artificial intelligence in a practical and transformative way, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and to an increasingly modern, efficient, and fan-centric competition. With this alliance, we take another step toward keeping LALIGA at the forefront of the industry."

Martin Umaran, EMEA President and Co-founder of Globant, said: "LALIGA is taking a historic step by becoming the first global sports organization to adopt agentic AI models to reinvent its business. With this vision, not only will it achieve new levels of efficiency, but it will also open the door to innovations and outcomes that will forever transform how sport is managed, played, and experienced."

Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder of Globant, said: "We're proud to begin a new chapter in our collaboration with LALIGA. This agreement not only reinforces our ability to deliver a real and effective transformation, but also demonstrates how disruptive technologies can drive sustainable value — and how people, empowered by artificial intelligence, can redefine what's possible."

Luis Ureta, CEO of Sportian, added: "With this agreement, we are supporting LALIGA on its innovation journey, reinforcing its position as a global benchmark in sport. Through the integration of AI solutions and agentic models, together we will build the most efficient, scalable, and transformative operating model in the global sports industry."

Sportian has a proven track record of creating transformational AI-powered solutions for organizations such as the Saudi Pro League, Lega Serie A, Major League Rugby, Club América, MotoGP, ONE Championship and the Belgian Pro League.

With experience spanning five continents and over 40 clients across a variety of sports, Sportian combines deep industry expertise with Globant's technological power to serve as the key partner in the design and execution of this program.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the world's largest football ecosystem. It is a private sports association, composed of the 20 clubs/SADs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, responsible for the organisation of professional national-level football competitions. With more than 258 million followers across social media globally (on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages), LALIGA has its headquarters in Madrid (Spain) and boasts the widest international sport-property network, present in 35 countries via 8 offices. The Association carries out its social mission through the LALIGA FOUNDATION, and is the first professional football league in the world to run a competition for players with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA GENUINE.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

