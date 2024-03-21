Lalo Closes Earned Equity Investment Round Led by Forecast Labs to Supercharge Growth

The baby product company announces partnership with Comcast's consumer venture capital group to bring thoughtful design to American families

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalo, a leading brand in baby and toddler essentials in the U.S., today announced that it has closed a new equity round with Forecast Labs, a consumer venture group that's a division of Comcast. Forecast Labs has worked with consumer brands such as Blueland, Tovala, and Smalls.

Founded in 2019, Lalo delivers premium baby and toddler products that parents are proud to own. Over recent years, Lalo has expanded its offering beyond its best-selling high chair to introduce a vast assortment of products for families outfitting their homes and that serve little ones at mealtime, bathtime, and playtime. Most recently, they launched a sustainability focused line of developmental toy boxes that can be purchased via subscription or individually. In a short time, Lalo has established itself as a household name for new and expecting parents; more than 1.5 million Lalo products were added to parents' baby registries over the past year.

"We started Lalo because we believed parents deserved a brand that truly cared about the needs of them and their baby," said Lalo CEO and co-founder Gregory Davidson. "Our decision making is driven by customer feedback, and we've built a team of parents who really understand what our customer wants out of a brand like ours."

Lalo's reach goes beyond the products they make. The company has committed themselves to fostering community through free family events across the country, such as their Lalo-Palooza concert series, and they've also invested in protecting the future of the planet thanks to their dedication to sustainability. They source from only the most sustainable and ethical materials. In addition, their Re-Play program keeps toys out of landfills and puts them in the hands of families in need.

"Lalo's unmatched commitment to sustainability and families is part of what led us to work with them at this time. Their products are thoughtfully created and tested, leaning on modular design, to produce less clutter for busy families and to offer multiple uses," said Kyle Peters, Investor at Forecast Labs. "Via our first-of-its-kind TV advertising program, we know we can help grow Lalo by putting them in front of many new consumers. The Lalo mission and message resonates with modern parents and grandparents."

SOURCE Lalo