Lalo Raises $10.1 Million in Series A Funding to Transform the Baby and Toddler Industry

Lalo

13 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalo, one of the fastest-growing baby and toddler brands on the market, announces the successful completion of a $10.1 million Series A fundraising round, led by Spin Master Ventures, with additional participation from Babylist, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V and ILIA Beauty Founder Sasha Plavsic's Untold Holdings.

The funding will be used to fuel Lalo's growth, driving product innovation, increasing brand reach and further enhancing the customer experience. The company plans to unveil several new products in the coming year and expand its footprint in both domestic and international markets.

Since its inception in 2019, Lalo has distinguished itself in the crowded baby and toddler space with its design-forward, multifunctional products that grow with families, a strategy that has resulted in significant consumer love and recognition.

"We're thrilled to be at this exciting inflection point in our business. We can't wait to build deeper connections with families as we continue to launch more products and challenge the status quo of the juvenile products industry," said Greg Davidson, Co-Founder & CEO of Lalo.

"We created Spin Ventures to get closer to our start-up roots while also helping other entrepreneurs scale their businesses," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master Co-Founder. "Greg and Michael embody the entrepreneurial traits that are essential to driving business growth and we are so pumped to be a part of their journey."

The raised capital underscores a deep confidence in Lalo's unique approach to the baby and toddler market and its commitment to supporting parents and caregivers everywhere with high-quality and thoughtfully designed products, and unparalleled service.

For more information about Lalo, visit meetlalo.com or follow Lalo on Instagram @Lalo.

About Lalo

Lalo is a leading innovator in the baby and toddler industry, committed to designing smart, functional, and stylish products for modern families. By focusing on quality, adaptability, and aesthetic appeal, Lalo provides a fresh and sophisticated approach to the everyday parenting journey.

SOURCE Lalo

