LALO TEQUILA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL FITNESS BRAND BARRY'S

The New Collaboration Offers Exciting Nationwide Activations and Exclusive Perks for Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LALO Spirits, a leading Mexican-owned tequila brand, is proud to announce a national partnership with Barry's, the leading global fitness brand renowned for its high-intensity interval training. This collaboration designates LALO as Barry's exclusive tequila partner, uniting two brands dedicated to excellence, inclusivity, and community.

The partnership will consist of nationwide pop-ups and special events, complimentary classes, exclusive merch, social and digital integrations, and tastings of speciality LALO cocktails for the community at Barry's studios and events across the nation. The collaboration highlights both brand's commitment to offering premium experiences that are rooted in community and a vibrant lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Barry's and offer special LALO Tequila experiences at their studios and beyond," said David "R" Carballido Co-Founder + Chief Brand Officer of LALO Spirits. "LALO prides itself on being a clean, three ingredient tequila that you can feel good about drinking, and we believe our brand ethos will really resonate with the Barry's clients who work hard and play hard."

LALO will be featured at Barry's owned destination pop-ups, complete with signature LALO cocktails and special experiences for new and existing clients. In addition, there will be community events throughout the year in major cities like New York City, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

"Barry's has always believed in balancing working hard and having fun, so we're very excited to be partnering with a premium brand like LALO that brings people together through their purely crafted tequila," said Joey Gonzalez, Global CEO of Barry's. "We look forward to offering our clients unique experiences and events that reflect the high standards and authenticity both Barry's and LALO stand for."

ABOUT LALO:

Eduardo "Lalo" González and David "R" Carballido are two friends who grew up together in Mexico and share three generations of tequila-making experience. Together, they set out to create the purest expression of tequila to honor their Mexican heritage and storied ancestry — and that's LALO tequila. Their love for and knowledge of tequila runs as deep as the wells we draw water from to begin our process. Champagne yeast was selected for its finer flavor profile, and to bring out the best in our fully-mature Highland agave. LALO tequila is Lalo and David's fresh take on the art of blanco — purely crafted for a clean taste; born in the heart of Jalisco. With no additives or aging process to mask the flavor, it honors the tradition of Mexican tequila-making. Lalo and David hope you love it as much as they do. For more information visit lalospirits.com or follow @lalospirits on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT BARRY'S

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 88 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

SOURCE LALO Spirits