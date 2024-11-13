LALO Tequila Unveils Limited Edition High Proof Expression: A Bold New Chapter in Blanco Tequila

High Proof Marks The Brand's First Ever Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LALO Tequila, one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the U.S., today announced the launch of their highly anticipated limited edition expression, High Proof. This marks the first-ever innovation from LALO since the brand's inception, presenting a bold evolution of their renowned blanco tequila.

High Proof is a testament to LALO's commitment to pushing the boundaries of tequila craftsmanship. As one of the few brands exclusively dedicated to blanco tequila, the new High Proof expression offers everything that fans love about the original 80 proof but with an additional boldness, complexity and a taste that is unparalleled. LALO High Proof is approachable, balanced and easy to enjoy while still providing a robust flavor profile and is made for tequila aficionados and those looking to experience an expression that captures the purest essence of the spirit.

"This release is particularly special to me and embodies my heritage and soul of the tequila-making that's been a part of my family for generations," said Eduardo "Lalo" Gonzalez, Co-Founder of LALO. "High Proof is not just a new product; it is a personal and artistic expression inspired by my childhood memories of working alongside my father and grandfather in the agave fields of Mexico. It's like a journey that takes you to the peak of what tequila should be and I am proud to share this innovation with tequila lovers across the country."

Crafted with just three simple ingredients – mature agave, well-water, and champagne yeast – High Proof elevates blanco tequila to unprecedented heights and boasts a robust 54% ABV. High Proof features a unique flavor profile with tasting notes of cooked agave, delicate floral hints, and a peppery finish complemented by a distinctive minerality. The production of this expression mirrors that of LALO's original blanco, using handpicked agave from the Jalisco highlands and a traditional cooking method, undergoing only two distillations to preserve the agave's integrity. However, to achieve the bolder flavor profile, High Proof is undiluted, showcasing the full and unaltered character of LALO and bringing about several unique characteristics including:

Crystal clear, full-bodied liquid that has a visible viscosity on the glass

A rich flavor with a long, evolving and layered finish that lingers on the palate

The smell of the liquid is the epitome of the agave experience with raw, grassy notes of fresh agave and an earthy scent of clay from the ovens. The natural sweetness of the agave is complemented by dark fruits with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and dulce de leche with a bold, full peppery finish for a bold aroma

Starting today, LALO High Proof will be available nationwide with an SRP of $74.99. This new expression invites tequila enthusiasts to experience the brand's sought after blanco tequila in its most elevated and intense form.

Eduardo "Lalo" González and David "R" Carballido are two friends who grew up together in Mexico and share three generations of tequila-making experience. Together, they set out to create the purest expression of tequila to honor their Mexican heritage and storied ancestry — and that's LALO tequila. Their love for and knowledge of tequila runs as deep as the wells we draw water from to begin our process. Champagne yeast was selected for its finer flavor profile, and to bring out the best in our fully-mature Highland agave. LALO tequila is Lalo and David's fresh take on the art of blanco — purely crafted for a clean taste; born in the heart of Jalisco. Lalo and David hope you love it as much as they do. For more information visit lalospirits.com or follow @lalospirits on Facebook and Instagram .

