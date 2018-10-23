LAM Announces Presentation of DNA Methylation-Based Biomarker Data for Noninvasive Diagnosis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma at SITC 2018

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine (LAM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing innovative technologies for the early diagnosis of cancers, today announced the title of its abstract to be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting taking place Nov. 7-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C. This presentation will include new data further validating and demonstrating the ability of LAM's DNA methylation-based biomarkers to noninvasively diagnose hepatocellular carcinoma with high specificity and sensitivity. This data will be available on Nov. 9 and 10.

Presentation Information:

Title: "DNA methylation biomarkers for noninvasive detection of hepatocellular carcinoma"

Authors: David J. Taggart, PhD; Dhruvajyoti Roy, PhD; Gen Li; Dan Liu; Lianghong Zheng; Kang Zhang

Number: P125

The importance of methylation in circulating DNA has been recognized in human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and the DNA methylation-based approach shows potential for noninvasive and early diagnosis of HCC. In this study, LAM identified and validated HCC-specific methylation markers for detection of the disease with high sensitivity and specificity.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

LAM is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing innovative, noninvasive, nontoxic technologies for the early diagnosis and intervention of cancers, possibly years before current technology can detect. The company is dedicated to building and growing world-class technologies from the laboratory to the clinic.

Headquartered in the United States with offices in California, Texas and Indiana, LAM has collaborations with leading scientists, physicians, research institutions and business leaders in the U.S. and China, combining their experiences to provide the most effective and safest diagnostic technologies to patients and their doctors. The Company has CLIA-registered and CAP-accredited laboratories and cGMP facilities all working toward bringing first-class technologies to the medical community today.

