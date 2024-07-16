Lam Research Appoints Ava Harter as Chief Legal Officer

FREMONT, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that Ava Harter has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice president and chief legal officer. Reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Archer, Harter will oversee all of Lam's legal functions as well as government and regulatory affairs.

Harter most recently served as executive vice president and chief legal officer at Whirlpool Corporation where she held enterprise-wide responsibility for global legal matters, as well as security and claims for the company. Previously, she served as General Counsel at Owens Corning and oversaw legal, corporate affairs and government affairs. Prior to that, Harter held substantial legal roles at General Electric and Dow Chemical. She also worked at the law firms of Jones Day and Thompson Hine and was an adjunct professor at the Case Western Reserve University Law School.

"Having led large legal organizations at two Fortune 500 companies, Ava brings to Lam significant experience in developing legal strategy and building world-class teams," said Archer. "Her expertise will be a valuable addition to Lam as we continue focus on delivering breakthroughs to enable the next-generations semiconductors in the era of AI."

"As the criticality of semiconductors increases, the importance of Lam's technologies continues to accelerate," said Harter. "I look forward to working closely with our legal team to advance and protect Lam innovation as we ethically and responsibly serve our customers around the world."

Harter holds a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law, a master's in sociology from the University of Nebraska, and a bachelor's in political science from Northwestern University.

