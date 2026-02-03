Lam Research Appoints Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that Dr. Anirudh Devgan has joined its board of directors. Dr. Devgan, who currently serves as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., brings to Lam deep semiconductor ecosystem and technology expertise.

Since joining Cadence in 2012, Dr. Devgan has held senior leadership roles at the company, a market leader in computational software company, AI and digital twins. He has served as CEO and as a member of the board of directors of Cadence since 2021, and as president of the company since 2017, having previously held the positions of executive vice president and general manager of the Digital & Signoff and System Verification groups. Under his leadership, Cadence has been at the forefront of applying AI to engineering design while expanding beyond silicon into system analysis and computational life sciences. Prior to joining Cadence, Dr. Devgan served as corporate vice president and a member of the executive staff at Magma Design Automation and previously held management and technical roles at IBM.

Dr. Devgan is widely regarded as a leading authority on electronic design automation (EDA). During his distinguished career, he successfully pioneered the application of massively parallel and distributed architectures to create several industry firsts. He also drove the first common compiler architecture for emulation and prototyping platforms.

Dr. Devgan holds 27 U.S. patents, is an IEEE Fellow and a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) and has been widely honored for his transformational impact on the industry. Dr. Devgan also serves on the boards of the Global Semiconductor Alliance and the Electronic System Design Alliance.

Dr. Devgan received a earned a B.Tech. in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

"Anirudh is one of the industry's foremost authorities in EDA and virtualization, as well as an exceptional leader, with a proven ability to drive business growth into strategic new markets," said Abhijit Talwalkar, chair of the board at Lam Research. "We are pleased to welcome him to our board and look forward to benefiting from the breadth of his knowledge of the semiconductor ecosystem as Lam further increases the velocity of business operations and innovation to enable the AI era."

