Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 28, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 28, 2025 (the "September 2025 quarter").

Highlights for the September 2025 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $5.32 billion.

U.S. GAAP gross margin of 50.4%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 34.4%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $1.24.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 50.6%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 35.0%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.26.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended September 28, 2025 and June 29, 2025 (in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP



September 2025

June 2025

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 5,324,173

$ 5,171,393

+ 3 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

50.4 %

50.1 %

+ 30 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

34.4 %

33.7 %

+ 70 bps Diluted EPS

$ 1.24

$ 1.35

- 8 %













Non-GAAP



September 2025

June 2025

Change Q/Q Revenue

$ 5,324,173

$ 5,171,393

+ 3 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue

50.6 %

50.3 %

+ 30 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue

35.0 %

34.4 %

+ 60 bps Diluted EPS

$ 1.26

$ 1.33

- 5 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2025 quarter, revenue was $5,324 million, gross margin was $2,685 million, or 50.4% of revenue, operating expenses were $856 million, operating income was 34.4% of revenue, and net income was $1,569 million, or $1.24 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $5,171 million, gross margin of $2,590 million, or 50.1% of revenue, operating expenses of $849 million, operating income of 33.7% of revenue, and net income of $1,720 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 (the "June 2025 quarter").

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the September 2025 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $2,694 million, or 50.6% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $832 million, non-GAAP operating income was 35.0% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $1,605 million, or $1.26 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $2,601 million, or 50.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $822 million, non-GAAP operating income of 34.4% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1,698 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the June 2025 quarter.

"Lam's innovations are helping our customers address major AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing inflections," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are executing well in an environment of tremendous opportunity, and with our expanding portfolio of products and solutions across critical device segments, we are strongly positioned for continued growth."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balances increased to $6.7 billion at the end of the September 2025 quarter compared to $6.4 billion at the end of the June 2025 quarter. The increase was primarily the result of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by cash deployed for capital return activities, and capital expenditures during the quarter.

Deferred revenue at the end of the September 2025 quarter increased to $2.77 billion compared to $2.68 billion as of the end of the June 2025 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom control does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $131 million as of September 28, 2025 and $342 million as of June 29, 2025.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the September 2025 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 43 % Taiwan 19 % Korea 15 % Japan 10 % United States 6 % Southeast Asia 5 % Europe 2 %

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between systems and customer support-related revenue:



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025

September 29,

2024

(In thousands) Systems revenue $ 3,547,565

$ 3,437,625

$ 2,392,730 Customer support-related revenue and other 1,776,608

1,733,768

1,775,246

$ 5,324,173

$ 5,171,393

$ 4,167,976













Systems revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch, and other wafer fabrication markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended December 28, 2025, Lam is providing the following guidance:



U.S. GAAP

Reconciling

Items

Non-GAAP





















Revenue $5.20 Billion +/- $300 Million

—

$5.20 Billion +/- $300 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 48.4 % +/- 1 %

$ 2.7 Million

48.5 % +/- 1 % Operating income as a percentage of revenue 32.9 % +/- 1 %

$ 3.0 Million

33.0 % +/- 1 % Net income per diluted share $1.15 +/- $0.10

$ 3.5 Million

$1.15 +/- $0.10 Diluted share count 1.26 Billion

—

1.26 Billion

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed or realized after the date of this release, except as described below. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $2.7 million.

Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $3.0 million.

Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $3.0 million; amortization of debt discounts, $0.7 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($0.2 million); totaling $3.5 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the September 2025 and June 2025 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the net income tax effect of non-GAAP items. In addition, the September 2025 quarter excludes the impairment of long-lived assets and income tax expense from a change in tax law and the June 2025 quarter excludes the income tax benefit on conclusion of certain tax matters related to a prior business combination.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at https://investor.lamresearch.com .

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025

September 29,

2024 Revenue $ 5,324,173

$ 5,171,393

$ 4,167,976 Cost of goods sold 2,639,294

2,581,684

2,165,293 Gross margin 2,684,879

2,589,709

2,002,683 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 50.4 %

50.1 %

48.0 % Research and development 576,446

580,178

495,358 Selling, general and administrative 279,345

268,403

243,128 Total operating expenses 855,791

848,581

738,486 Operating income 1,829,088

1,741,128

1,264,197 Operating income as a percent of revenue 34.4 %

33.7 %

30.3 % Other income (expense), net 30,074

37,853

30,081 Income before income taxes 1,859,162

1,778,981

1,294,278 Income tax expense (290,502)

(58,893)

(177,834) Net income $ 1,568,660

$ 1,720,088

$ 1,116,444 Net income per share:









Basic $ 1.24

$ 1.35

$ 0.86 Diluted $ 1.24

$ 1.35

$ 0.86 Number of shares used in per share calculations:









Basic 1,264,446

1,274,279

1,299,236 Diluted 1,269,313

1,276,933

1,304,066 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.26

$ 0.23

$ 0.23













LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025

September 29,

2024

(unaudited)

(1)

(unaudited) ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,693,046

$ 6,390,659

$ 6,067,471 Accounts receivable, net 3,633,034

3,378,071

2,937,217 Inventories 4,095,054

4,307,991

4,209,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 385,580

440,274

277,802 Total current assets 14,806,714

14,516,995

13,492,368 Property and equipment, net 2,510,531

2,428,744

2,214,269 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,826,950

1,808,685

1,758,344 Other assets 2,756,016

2,590,836

2,067,508 Total assets $ 21,900,211

$ 21,345,260

$ 19,532,489 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 754,363

$ 754,311

$ 504,682 Other current liabilities 5,953,547

5,814,114

4,837,986 Total current liabilities 6,707,910

6,568,425

5,342,668 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 3,729,580

3,730,194

4,479,087 Income taxes payable 646,044

603,412

664,717 Other long-term liabilities 623,925

581,610

574,126 Total liabilities 11,707,459

11,483,641

11,060,598 Stockholders' equity (2) 10,192,752

9,861,619

8,471,891 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,900,211

$ 21,345,260

$ 19,532,489

















(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 1,259,176 as of September 28, 2025, 1,268,740 as of June 29, 2025, and 1,291,958 as of September 29, 2024.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025

September 29,

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 1,568,660

$ 1,720,088

$ 1,116,444 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 101,644

98,439

94,295 Deferred income taxes (62,875)

(151,679)

(108,722) Equity-based compensation expense 97,241

94,286

80,011 Other, net (1,890)

14,240

(457) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 76,184

778,814

386,900 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,778,964

2,554,188

1,568,471 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Capital expenditures and intangible assets (185,121)

(172,191)

(110,588) Other, net (927)

42,940

37 Net cash used for investing activities (186,048)

(129,251)

(110,551) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Principal payments on debt, including finance lease obligations and payments for debt

issuance costs (1,417)

(1,485)

(934) Treasury stock purchases, including excise tax payments (975,791)

(1,292,277)

(997,035) Dividends paid (291,981)

(295,207)

(260,985) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan —

79,556

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net issuance costs —

696

(43) Other, net (12,449)

(820)

(324) Net cash used for financing activities (1,281,638)

(1,509,537)

(1,259,321) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,059)

29,284

22,682 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 304,219

944,684

221,281 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 6,407,656

5,462,972

5,850,803 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 6,711,875

$ 6,407,656

$ 6,072,084

















(1) Restricted cash is reported within Other assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025 Revenue $ 5,324,173

$ 5,171,393 Gross margin $ 2,693,582

$ 2,600,952 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 50.6 %

50.3 % Operating expenses $ 831,916

$ 822,375 Operating income $ 1,861,666

$ 1,778,577 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 35.0 %

34.4 % Net income $ 1,604,597

$ 1,697,716 Net income per diluted share $ 1.26

$ 1.33 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 1,269,313

1,276,933

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025 U.S. GAAP net income $ 1,568,660

$ 1,720,088 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 2,687

2,687 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation increase - cost of goods sold 6,016

8,556 EDC related liability valuation increase - research and development 10,828

15,401 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and

administrative 538

538 EDC related liability valuation increase - selling, general and administrative 7,219

10,267 Impairment of long-lived assets - selling, general and administrative 5,290

— Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 695

689 Gain on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net (23,088)

(34,102) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (1,698)

(1,668) Income tax expense from a change in tax law 27,450

— Income tax benefit on the conclusion of certain tax matters —

(24,740) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,604,597

$ 1,697,716 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.26

$ 1.33 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.24

$ 1.35 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 1,269,313

1,276,933

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin,

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2025

June 29,

2025 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 2,684,879

$ 2,589,709 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 2,687

2,687 EDC related liability valuation increase 6,016

8,556 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 2,693,582

$ 2,600,952 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 50.4 %

50.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 50.6 %

50.3 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 855,791

$ 848,581 Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (538)

(538) EDC related liability valuation increase (18,047)

(25,668) Impairment of long-lived assets (5,290)

— Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 831,916

$ 822,375 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 1,829,088

$ 1,741,128 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,861,666

$ 1,778,577 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 34.4 %

33.7 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 35.0 %

34.4 %

