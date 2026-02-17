Lam Research Deepens Investment in Boise to Support Projected Growth in U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing

U.S. Senator Risch, Micron and Community Leaders Celebrate New Lam Office; Lam Builds on Three Decades in the 'City of Trees'

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) commemorated the opening of its new office in Boise, Idaho, joined by U.S. Senator Jim Risch, representatives of Micron Technology, Inc. and other distinguished local government, community, and academic leaders. The new office will initially support approximately 150 Lam personnel from the greater Boise area focused on collaborative research, development and high-volume manufacturing of Micron's leading-edge memory technology, with room for future growth.

Neil Fernandes, senior vice president of Global Customer Operations for Lam Research, is joined by U.S. Senator Jim Risch; John Whitman, corporate vice president of central engineering and procurement at Micron; and local government, community, and academic leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lam's new Boise office.

"Lam's expansion in Idaho provides critical infrastructure near one of our largest customers and enables us to accelerate our operations in America's leading hub for world-class memory chip manufacturing," said Neil Fernandes, senior vice president of Global Customer Operations for Lam Research, who cut the ribbon at today's ceremony. "As we celebrate our new office, we also demonstrate our commitment to our talented employees, the City of Trees community, and Micron to drive breakthroughs to enable the next generation of advanced memory chips."

Found in state-of-the-art fabs across the U.S. and around the globe, Lam's innovative manufacturing equipment and processes are used to create nearly every advanced chip in the world. Building on Lam's more than 30 years in Boise, the new 9,200 sq. ft. office is the company's latest U.S. expansion and part of a multi-year strategy to increase the company's operational and innovation velocity to support chipmakers enabling the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Among Lam's customers is Boise-headquartered Micron, who recently awarded Lam as Outstanding Front End Equipment Supplier of the Year in 2025.

"Micron's memory manufacturing operations in Boise—along with our planned expansions—are essential to strengthening America's technology leadership," said John Whitman, corporate vice president of central engineering and procurement at Micron. "The advanced deposition and etch tools from Lam Research installed in our state-of-the-art fabs allow us to produce high performance, high-capacity memory chips with extraordinary precision at the atomic scale. We are grateful for Lam's longstanding partnership and congratulate them on their new office. We look forward to continuing to grow together as we drive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing."

"A strong supply of American-made semiconductors is critical to strengthening our economy and bolstering U.S. national security. Lam Research's new Boise office and fabrication equipment further solidify Idaho's strong leadership in semiconductor manufacturing. Continued investment in the Treasure Valley will not only support job creation but also benefit the Gem State's economy and cutting-edge work in technological advancement," said Senator Jim Risch.

Craig Quarterman, district director for U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, was also in attendance at the event. Additional speakers included Sandy Anderson of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Nancy Glenn, vice president of research and economic development at Boise State University, and Laura Honn, director of revenue and outreach for Women's and Children's Alliance, representing two of the many academic institutions, associations, and organizations with whom Lam works closely to foster future talent and support community resilience in Idaho.

Lam's state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment brings together diverse disciplines such as plasma physics, materials science, advanced robotics, and artificial intelligence to create semiconductor fabrication solutions that deliver both nanoscale-level precision and excellent production economics. These solutions are used to create smaller, taller, higher performance chips for smartphones, automotive, AI and data centers. Lam also provides a growing portfolio of advanced services and solutions to lead the industry's transition to the autonomous fab of the future, including Semiverse® Solutions virtualization software, Equipment Intelligence® technology and Dextro™ collaborative robots.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

