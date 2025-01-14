Lam Research Establishes 28nm Pitch in High-Resolution Patterning Through Dry Photoresist Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its innovative dry photoresist (dry resist) technology has been qualified for direct-print 28nm pitch back end of line (BEOL) logic at 2nm and below by imec, a leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. An advanced patterning technique introduced by Lam, dry resist enhances the resolution, productivity and yield of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, a pivotal technology used in the production of next-generation semiconductor devices.

"Lam's dry photoresist technology provides unparalleled low-defectivity, high-resolution patterning," said Vahid Vahedi, chief technology and sustainability officer at Lam Research. "We are excited to offer this technology to imec and its partners as a critical process in the design and manufacturing of leading-edge semiconductor devices."

As chipmakers move to advanced technology nodes, transistor features and pitch sizes continue to get smaller. Ambitious next-generation device roadmaps require direct-print 28nm pitch BEOL to enable scaling. Small pitch size can often result in poor pattern resolution, but Lam's dry resist technology helps optimize patterning by overcoming the well-known tradeoff between EUV exposure dose (cost) and defectivity (yield).

At imec, Lam's 28nm pitch dry resist processes are paired with a low NA EUV scanner, and extendible to a high NA EUV scanner. They enhance EUV sensitivity and the resolution of each wafer pass — improving cost, performance and yield. In addition, dry resist offers key sustainability benefits by consuming less energy and five to ten times less raw materials than existing wet chemical resist processes. Lam's technology outperforms wet resist materials with exceptionally low defectivity at competitive cost.

"Through joint research and development, imec acts as a neutral partner for equipment manufacturers, demonstrating feasibility of new materials and equipment, supporting process development, and providing integrated device manufacturers and foundries early access to innovative processes that accelerate their manufacturing roadmaps," said Steven Scheer, vice president of process technology at imec. "Lam's dry resist achieves excellent defectivity and fidelity at competitive dose."

