Lam Research funds the expansion of critical care infrastructure at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Karnataka

"At Lam Research, we remain committed to giving back and creating a positive impact in our communities by investing in educational, health improvement, and environmental protection programs, among others," said Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Lam Research India. "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have focused on supporting the healthcare systems and helping frontline healthcare workers in their fight against the virus. The expansion of critical care infrastructure at HIMS is a step towards the same."

HIMS was facing a shortage of ICU beds during the second wave of COVID-19 in India, due to which the Hassan district administration decided to add 40 ICU beds to take care of the patients (Source). HIMS used Lam's donation to obtain critical medical equipment such as pediatric ventilators, ICU cots, multipara monitors, pulse oximeters, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, Pediatric LED laryngoscopes, ventilator circuits, humidified high-flow nasal cannula circuits, and nasal prongs.

"We are grateful to Lam Research for aiding us in the expansion of our critical care facilities," said Dr. Ravikumar B.C., Director at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. "With the third wave of COVID-19 in India projected to affect more children, increasing the ICU bed capacity will equip HIMS to treat additional patients while addressing pediatric cases that may need critical care."

Lam Research India has also funded vaccination drives in various Bangalore-based schools with which its Corporate Social Responsibility organization engages. Close to 900 adults were vaccinated including parents, siblings, and immediate family members of students, alongside school staff. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has provided COVID-19 relief and support, including funding for 7,500 PPE kits among government-run hospitals in Karnataka to aid frontline healthcare workers fighting the virus.

In addition to contributing to the funding of the additional ICU beds, the previously committed $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in India announced in May 2021 helped support Direct Relief's broader efforts in India.

