Lam Research Honored by Ethisphere as One of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies®

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that it has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition from Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Lam is the only wafer fabrication equipment provider on this year's global list.

"We are proud to be named one the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the second consecutive year, a reflection of Lam's unwavering commitment to business integrity and transparency," said Pearl Del Rosario, chief compliance officer at Lam Research. "Our strong ethics and compliance framework and program underpin our values-led culture and continuing focus on driving semiconductor breakthroughs that define the next generation."

The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies were determined by Ethisphere based on an assessment of over 240 criteria related to ethics and compliance; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized across 20 countries.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Lam Research for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

For more information about Lam's award-winning culture and commitment to Ethics and Compliance, visit www.lamresearch.com.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, our commitment to business integrity and transparency; our focus on driving semiconductor breakthroughs that define the next generation; and our ethics, compliance and governance programs and practices. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and are expected to continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions have limited and are expected to limit our ability to meet demand for our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 25, 2023 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 24, 2023. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

