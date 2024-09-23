Lam Research Honors Global Suppliers with 2024 Excellence Awards

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced this year's recipients of its annual Supplier Excellence Awards, recognizing nine companies from around the world for performance across a range of categories. Lam's close collaboration with the awardees enables it to deliver a resilient, agile and sustainable supply chain to serve customers.

"A strong and scalable supply chain is essential to accelerating innovation, overcoming challenges and enabling our customers to meet increasing demand for next-generation chips," said Karthik Rammohan, group vice president and head of global operations, Lam Research. "We commend our 2024 Excellence Award recipients for their demonstrated commitment to outstanding quality, operational execution, and environmental and social principles."

Lam Supplier Excellence Award Winners

Lam engages with thousands of suppliers around the world to responsibly source the specialized materials and components needed for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Lam's 2024 Supplier Excellence Awards were presented in a ceremony last week to select supply chain partners in five key categories.

Recipients of the Excellence in Operational Execution (No Demand Unmet) Award demonstrated proactive and adaptable delivery, strong investments in inventory strategies and localized manufacturing, and outstanding customer support. The two companies awarded were Celestica Electronics SDN. BHD and Texon Co. Ltd .

demonstrated proactive and adaptable delivery, strong investments in inventory strategies and localized manufacturing, and outstanding customer support. The two companies awarded were and . TOTO Ltd. was honored with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Excellence Award for their demonstrated commitment to ESG principles, including advocating for human rights across the supply chain.

was honored with the for their demonstrated commitment to ESG principles, including advocating for human rights across the supply chain. Easys s.r.o. received Lam's Excellence in Quality Award for high-yield performance, consistency of quality standards, methodologies and processes, as well as for their installation and warranty support.

received Lam's for high-yield performance, consistency of quality standards, methodologies and processes, as well as for their installation and warranty support. CryoWest, Inc. and Venture Corporation Limited were recognized with a Rapid Prototype Materials Performance Award for exceptional support, responsiveness, and on-time delivery, which enabled Lam to provide solutions faster to meet customer needs.

and were recognized with a for exceptional support, responsiveness, and on-time delivery, which enabled Lam to provide solutions faster to meet customer needs. The New Product Introduction Performance Award honorees demonstrated outstanding agility, operating responsively in Lam's dynamic development environment. These suppliers delivered speed to solutions through their value chain for Lam to meet customer requirements. The three companies who received this honor were INFICON AG, TOKAI CARBON KOREA, and Times Microwave Systems, Inc., an Amphenol Company.

Lam works across its complex global supply chain network to cultivate strong relationships built on shared values, transparency, and mutual trust. As part of Lam's principle to "act with purpose for a better world," it seeks to hold suppliers accountable for conducting business responsibly and ethically regarding human rights, environmental impact and responsible mineral sourcing. Since 2022, Lam has engaged its top-tier direct suppliers in environmental sustainability opportunities through Lam's climate pledge, training and events. Lam also continues to work with its top suppliers to set their own science-based emissions-reduction targets and roadmaps.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: market and industry segment demand and expectations; the resilience, agility and sustainability of our supply chain; the responsibility or sustainability of the materials sourced as part of our supply chain; the performance of our suppliers; and our engagement with suppliers on sustainability issues. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and may continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; and natural and human-caused disasters, disease outbreaks, war, terrorism, political or governmental unrest or instability, or other events beyond our control may impact our operations in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

