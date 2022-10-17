Lam Research Pledges $10 Million to FIRST Global to Inspire Future Innovators in Semiconductor Technology and Beyond

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's commitment to enabling transformative learning around the world, Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has announced a $10 million donation to FIRST® Global, a nonprofit inspiring science and technology leadership and innovation in young people from all nations through robotics. The contribution, which will be distributed over a three-year period, will help elevate and amplify Lam's commitment to cultivating diverse future talent in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The donation was announced on stage yesterday at FIRST Global's signature annual event, the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland, by Richard Gottscho, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Lam Research, a Gold-level sponsor of this year's event. The Challenge is an international robotics competition that unites high school-aged participants from more than 180 countries to work together to address the world's most pressing issues and create solutions that drive home the importance, excitement, and applicability of STEM education. Lam's contribution will be used to support the Challenge through 2025.

"FIRST Global enables transformative learning on a world stage," said Gottscho. "The competition is an important opportunity to showcase and foster the critical thinking required to address the challenges facing our industry and, more broadly, society. Lam is proud to team up with FIRST Global to excite and inspire tomorrow's innovators and semiconductor technologists."

"FIRST Global was founded with the focus of making science and technology available to youth everywhere," said FIRST Global Founder Dean Kamen. "We are pleased to partner with Lam Research to bring the expertise of a technology leader to this event to spark creativity and develop meaningful learning experiences for participants around the world."

The support of FIRST Global by the Lam Research Foundation is guided by the company's new social impact framework, Powering Breakthroughs Together, announced earlier this year. As part of its commitment to meaningful impact, Lam Research is focused on strengthening communities, inspiring and educating tomorrow's future innovators, and fostering more inclusive societies. The FIRST Global partnership directly aligns with Lam Research's efforts to drive transformative learning opportunities where curiosity and inspired learning power breakthroughs.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a leading global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Company Contacts:

Laura Bakken

Media Relations

(971) 272-2265

[email protected]



Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

[email protected]

Source: Lam Research Corporation (LRCX-B)

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation