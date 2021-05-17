Lamar Odom Reborn: New Documentary Follows NBA Athlete's Journey to Beat Addiction and Anxiety Through the Use of Psychedelic Medicines

My hope is that sharing my journey will open a dialogue about mental health for millions of people. - Lamar Odom

As a public figure, Odom's challenges with addiction are well-documented, but what is lesser known are the deep-rooted pain and trauma he endured with the loss of his mother as a child and then untimely loss of his own son, Jaden, at just six month old. Lamar admits he self-medicated and avoided professional interventions given the stigma attached with mental health treatment.

"Admitting you are depressed or asking for help is a challenge for anyone," says Odom. "My hope is that sharing my journey in Reborn will open a dialogue for millions of people. The alternative medicines I explore in the film changed my life, giving me the power and strength to make better choices, repair relationships, and break unhealthy patterns. Just months after my first ketamine and ibogaine treatments, I felt physically well enough to play professional basketball again."

"While ibogaine is legal in other countries, it is not available in the United States, yet," says Zappy Zapolin, director of Reborn and psychedelic concierge to the stars. "Ketamine, however, is an FDA-approved anesthetic that has been hailed as a miracle for treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, and more. Research at Yale School of Medicine has shown that a single dose of ketamine can rapidly reverse stress-induced damage to brain cell connections."

"Zappy and I have been touting the benefits of medical ketamine therapy for several years now," says Warren Gumpel, Producer of Reborn. "As co-founders of the non-profit The Ketamine Fund, we have been able to donate over 500 free, medically-supervised ketamine treatments to veterans suffering from PTSD, substantially reducing their depression and suicidal ideation."

Today, Lamar continues to support his mental health with at-home ketamine treatments through a company called KetaMD , the evolution of The Ketamine Fund project, also founded by Zappy Zapolin and Warren Gumpel. Currently in beta, the duo founded KetaMD to provide affordable and accessible at-home medical ketamine treatments to the millions of Americans who are suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts. To learn more, please visit www.KetaMD.com .

Lamar Odom Reborn will be released on May 20, 2021 on All Def's YouTube channel for "Mental Health Action Day," in partnership with MTV Entertainment Group. There will also be a global viewing event with Lamar and the filmmakers on May 22, 2021 on Facebook at Facebook.com/Unify at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

Please visit www.LamarOdomReborn.com for all details and multiple free streaming options.

About Lamar Odom Reborn

Reborn highlights Lamar's journey, guided by psychedelic concierge and film director Zappy Zapolin, as he implements therapies such as ketamine, ibogaine, plant medicines, and daily practices. His brave healing journey role models a powerful path of evolution, towards a life that is truly worth living.

