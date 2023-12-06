Lamar Odom to Speak in Louisville in Support of Kentucky's Ibogaine Initiative for Opiate Addiction Crisis

News provided by

Ambio Life Sciences Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Two-time NBA Champion and former husband of Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, renowned for overcoming addiction with ibogaine treatment, is set to address Louisville on December 15, 2023, supporting the Kentucky Ibogaine Project's critical research into combating the state's opiate addiction crisis.

Odom, whose journey to recovery was documented in the film "Lamar Odom: Reborn," will participate in a Q&A panel following the public screening on December 15 at the Muhammad Ali Center at 6 pm. Simultaneously premiering on YouTube, the film will also be available for free online streaming at www.LamarOdomReborn.com.

"Ibogaine broke the chains of my addiction, and I stand with the Kentucky Ibogaine Project in urging legal research for this powerful plant medicine. Let's lead the way in addressing the opioid crisis and pave the path for ibogaine's federal rescheduling to offer hope to those in need," passionately declared Lamar Odom.

The Q&A panel, featuring diverse perspectives, includes film director Zappy Zapolin, Jonathan Dickinson, CEO of Ambio Life Sciences in Mexico, where Odom did his ibogaine treatment, and Odom Reborn producer Kaia Roman. This expert panel brings insight into ibogaine therapy and its potential impact on opiate use disorder.

The Kentucky Ibogaine Project proposes allocating $42 million from the recent $842 million opioid distributors settlement for groundbreaking clinical trials on ibogaine therapy, aligning with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission's mission to provide intervention, therapeutic, and recovery services. Kentucky, ranking fourth in the US for drug overdose death rates in 2021, seeks to evaluate ibogaine treatment's potential in addressing pressing addiction challenges.

Lamar Odom's Louisville appearance is made possible through collaboration with the Mind Army, REID Foundation, and Ambio Life Sciences. This united effort aims to raise awareness about ibogaine's potential, urging legal research to address the opioid crisis. Lamar Odom, along with the distinguished speakers on the Q&A panel and supportive organizations, calls on Kentucky to lead the way in groundbreaking research for the benefit of those struggling with addiction.

SOURCE Ambio Life Sciences Inc.

