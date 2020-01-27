Lamar Street Tattoo Club Upgrades Their Laser Tattoo Removal Services with the Etherea MX Platform Laser and DESCRIBE® PFD Patch

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar Street Tattoo Club, Dallas, TX's premier tattoo shop, recently upgraded their tattoo removal laser to the cutting-edge Etherea MX platform system. Additionally, Lamar Street Tattoo Club now offers treatments using the DESCRIBE® PFD Patch, a groundbreaking laser tattoo removal accessory that allows up to four laser passes in a single treatment compared to a single pass without the Patch. The leading tattoo shop is renowned for bringing a higher standard to tattoo artistry and has created some of Dallas' finest quality tattoos. Lamar Street Tattoo Club has performed laser tattoo removal for several years to lighten tattoos and perfect cover-up artwork as well as help customers remove unwanted tattoos that they no longer identify with.

"Lamar Street Tattoo Club is built upon quality, customer service, and superior results. Upgrading to the Etherea MX is proof of our commitment to staying true to these three pillars," said Josh Hall, owner. "This new system delivers safer, more effective results for all patient skin types–something our previous system direly lacked. Now we're able to treat all patient skin types, particularly darker skin types IV-VI, with confidence. Combined with the DESCRIBE® PFD Patch, Lamar Street Tattoo Club can proudly say we offer the safest and fastest tattoo removal results throughout the greater Dallas area."

The Etherea MX laser is a versatile platform system that performs over 70 indications across seven handpieces. Lamar Street Tattoo Club has invested in the Etherea MX's Acroma-QS handpiece to perform advanced laser tattoo removal. The Acroma-QS handpiece's wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, are essential for removing a wide variety of unwanted tattoo colors.

The DESCRIBE® PFD Patch is a translucent silicone patch infused with perfluorodecalin (PFD), a harmless liquid that allows multiple laser passes in a single treatment session. Not only does the Patch allow up to four times as many laser passes per session compared to traditional treatment, it also promotes deeper laser penetration, faster clearance, and minimized risk of thermal injury.

"Josh and the Lamar Street Tattoo Club team are some of Dallas' most talented tattoo artists. They have an incredible passion for helping clients get the best tattoo removal results and always aim to provide a professional treatment experience," said David Murrell, President of Astanza. "We're proud to partner with a business that continuously strives to bring the best technology and tools to ensure their clients' success."

Lamar Street Tattoo Club is Dallas' finest tattoo shop and laser tattoo removal destination. Their team of licensed professional tattooers provide a variety of tattoo styles that are clean, bold, and bright. The full-service tattoo shop offers state-of-the art laser tattoo removal for individuals interested in complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups. All laser technicians are Certified Laser Specialists, Laser Safety Officers, and received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program.

To schedule a free laser tattoo removal consultation or to learn more about Lamar Street Tattoo Club, visit https://lamarstreettattooclub.com/ or call (972) 863-3518. Lamar Street Tattoo Club is located at 1709 S. Lamar Street, Dallas, TX 75215.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

