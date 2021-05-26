LaMar's Donuts and Coffee Celebrates National Donut Day

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 4, LaMar's Donuts and Coffee will celebrate National Donut Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the members of the Salvation Army who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. Donuts have long been a great way for people to gather in celebration, and in a time of unprecedented difficulty, Lamar's wants to create a way for people and communities to come together.

LaMar's Donuts and Coffee

National Donut Day began in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army, intended to help those in need during the Great Depression and honor the "Lassies" of World War I, who served donuts to soldiers on the front lines in France.

In World War II, volunteers with the Red Cross carried on the tradition of distributing donuts to frontline soldiers, and the holiday has been celebrated ever since. In many cities, including Denver, the first Friday in June is still traditionally a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

This year, LaMar's is focused on another group of heroes — the communities who have been so important during the COVID-19 pandemic. LaMar's will be offering specific promotions to community heroes in addition to other promotions in the days surrounding June 4, including:

Special perks for reward members

Special "Donut of the Day" offerings

Gift card promotions

Sweepstakes to win free donuts

For a limited time every National Donut Day tee that is purchased from Charlie Hustle will also receive a coupon for a free donut and small coffee, as well as 25% of total sales being donated to the Salvation Army.

When they visit LaMar's Donuts on Friday, June 4, everyone gets a free Ray's Original Glazed Donut in celebration of National Donut Day! Community heroes get two free donuts on National Donut Day.

Join us as we share donuts with people throughout our communities and enter to win donuts for a week, a month, or even a whole year with the LaMar's Donuts Sweepstakes!

More details on upcoming promotions can be found at https://www.lamars.com/national-donut-day.

About LaMar's Donuts

After developing his original donut recipe as a teenager in 1933, Ray Lamar opened the first LaMar's Donuts in 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. Today the franchised chain has 25 stores in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. LaMar's has won numerous awards and favorable reviews for its handmade donuts by such publications as The New Yorker and Gourmet magazine and was the first donut to be reviewed and acclaimed by Zagat, the world's most trusted guide to restaurants. LaMar's Donuts are proclaimed by many as "simply a better donut."

Media Contact

Temi Osifodunrin

LaMar's Donuts and Coffee

303-771-9999

[email protected]

Related Images

national-donut-day-2021.png

National Donut Day 2021

SOURCE LaMar's Donuts and Coffee