LAMAR'S SPORTING CLUB WELCOMES 2024-25 FOOTBALL SEASON WITH EXCITEMENT

THE BEST PLACE IN CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA TO CATCH THE GAME

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar's Sporting Club of Republic Hospitality is thrilled to announce the arrival of the football season in Charleston and extend a warm invitation to sports fans to experience the ultimate game-day atmosphere at the premier venue. As the fall season approaches, Lamar's Sporting Club is gearing up to be the go-to destination for all sporting events, promising an unparalleled experience for every fan and patron.

Lamar's Sporting Club Bar and Live Sports, Charleston, S.C. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, part of the new Fall Football Menu at Lamar's Sporting Club, Charleston, S.C.

Whether a die-hard football fan, a casual observer, someone who enjoys a variety of sports, or someone who just enjoys comfortable seating with delicious cocktails and culinary offerings, Lamar's Sporting Club offers the perfect atmosphere to catch every thrilling moment. The luxury state-of-the-art concept boasts:

10+ High-Definition Screens : Never miss a play with the array of large, high-definition screens strategically placed throughout the venue. Catch all regular season and out-of-market games with Direct TV NFL Sunday Ticket.

: Never miss a play with the array of large, high-definition screens strategically placed throughout the venue. Catch all regular season and out-of-market games with Direct TV NFL Sunday Ticket. Gourmet Game-Day Offerings: Enjoy a selection of premium chicken lollipops, variety of sliders, caviar deviled eggs, curated wine list, craft cocktails, local craft beer selection and more. Saturday College Football Kick Off Pre-Game Specials from 11am – 12pm Sunday NFL Game Day Pre-Game Specials 12pm – 1pm

Enjoy a selection of premium chicken lollipops, variety of sliders, caviar deviled eggs, curated wine list, craft cocktails, local craft beer selection and more. Introducing Brunch & Lunch : Lamar's will now offer weekend brunch beginning Saturday, August 24 moving forward. Brunch will be offered beginning at 11am on Saturdays for College Football Kick Off and 12pm on Sundays for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

: Lamar's will now offer weekend brunch beginning moving forward. Brunch will be offered beginning at for College Football Kick Off and for the NFL Sunday Ticket. Comfortable Lounge Seating : Relax in our luxurious, comfortable seating designed for optimal viewing and enjoyment.

: Relax in our luxurious, comfortable seating designed for optimal viewing and enjoyment. Inviting Atmosphere: Join fellow fans in an inviting and energetic environment where you can share the excitement with fellow fans and patrons.

Join fellow fans in an inviting and energetic environment where you can share the excitement with fellow fans and patrons. Reservations: Book your reservation with us on OpenTable. For large parties and events, contact us at 843-543-2465 or email [email protected]

"Our priority is to provide our guests with the best atmosphere and offerings while watching a game in Charleston," said Lea Aylor, Chief Executive Officer of Republic Hospitality. "We're the place where patrons come together comfortably to celebrate their passion for sports, surrounded by like-minded individuals. We're excited to kick off the season with all locals and visitors."

Lamar's Sporting Club will be showcasing a wide range of sports this fall, including College football, NFL, basketball and more. The venue is equipped to handle all the action, ensuring that patrons can follow their favorite teams and events seamlessly. Join Lamar's Sporting Club this fall to make the most of the sporting season. For more information about upcoming events, reservations, and game-day schedule, please visit https://lamarssportingclub.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

NEW HOURS OF OPERATION BEGINNING 8/24

Wednesday – Friday 6PM – CLOSE

Saturday 11AM – CLOSE

Sunday 12PM – CLOSE

ABOUT LAMAR'S SPORTING CLUB

Lamar's Sporting Club is a haven for like-minded individuals who appreciate nightlife experiences, sports, and exclusivity. The venue features a 2,000 square foot lounge adorned with rich, dark wood paneling, plush leather banquettes, and vintage-inspired decor, offering both comfort and luxury. Lamar's Sporting Club is a premier destination for sports enthusiasts, offering a top-tier experience with a focus on excellent service, great food, and an unbeatable atmosphere. Located in Charleston, South Carolina, Lamar's Sporting Club is the perfect place to enjoy all your favorite sporting events this season.

ABOUT REPUBLIC HOSPITALITY

Republic Hospitality is a prominent hospitality company based in Charleston, South Carolina. Republic Hospitality is known for its diverse range of luxury restaurants, lounge, and nightlife establishments. Republic Hospitality boasts a portfolio that includes venues such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N' Bubbles, MESU, Lamar's Sporting Club and Zachary's Daiquiris. Republic Hospitality prides itself on offering exceptional experiences in opulent surroundings providing personalized service. For more information, visit www.republichospitality.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

J. Michael Walker

Marketing Director, Republic Hospitality

[email protected]

SOURCE Republic Hospitality