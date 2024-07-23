Lamb & Turner Urges Houston Residents to Prepare for Potential Immigration Policy Changes Amidst Political Shifts

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the recent hurricane that swept through Houston demonstrated, some people were prepared, and others were not. Similarly, with the potential changes in administration this coming November, Lamb & Turner, a prominent immigration law firm in Houston, stresses the importance of preparation for those facing immigration issues. Just as those who were ready for the hurricane fared better, being prepared for possible immigration restrictions is crucial.

Lamb & Turner, founded by Jonathan Lamb and Angie Turner, has been a pillar of the Houston legal community since 2020. Jonathan Lamb brings over 40 years of experience in immigration law, and Angie Turner has been with the firm since 2016. Together, they have navigated the turbulent waters of immigration law, helping clients from various backgrounds, including significant populations from Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, and Hispanic countries, seeking asylum and other immigration relief.

"Preparation is key," says Angie Turner. "With the potential for a change in administration, we anticipate further immigration restrictions. It's imperative for individuals and families facing immigration issues to take action now rather than wait until it's too late."

Lamb & Turner specializes in a wide range of immigration cases, including family-based immigration, employment-based immigration, deportation cases, and asylum cases. Their extensive experience and dedication to their clients have made them a trusted name in the community.

In recent years, Lamb & Turner has also expanded their practice to include criminal defense law. This decision was driven by the realization that many clients facing immigration issues also encountered criminal charges, often resulting in adverse outcomes due to inadequate representation. By handling both immigration and criminal cases, Lamb & Turner aims to provide comprehensive support to their clients, ensuring that their immigration consequences are considered in criminal defense strategies.

"Many of our clients were not receiving the proper representation in criminal cases," Turner explains. "We saw a need to step in and provide the level of care and attention they deserve, ensuring that their immigration status is not jeopardized by criminal proceedings."

The firm is particularly focused on assisting clients seeking asylum, with a notable increase in cases from war-torn regions like Ethiopia, Eritrea, Palestine, and Syria. "Jonathan Lamb has extensive experience in asylum cases," Turner notes. "Although we're not allowed to say we specialize in asylum cases due to Texas Board of Legal Certification regulations, his decades of experience speak volumes."

In addition to their legal expertise, Lamb & Turner is committed to improving their online presence to better serve the Houston community. Despite past challenges with SEO and online marketing, the firm is determined to enhance their visibility and accessibility. They are working diligently to optimize their website, streamline their intake process, and increase their engagement on social media platforms.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for clients to reach us and get the help they need," Turner says. "Our goal is to ensure that no one falls through the cracks due to a lack of information or accessibility."

As Houston prepares for the possibility of further immigration restrictions, Lamb & Turner stands ready to assist those in need. The firm encourages individuals and families to seek legal counsel now to navigate the complexities of immigration law and safeguard their future.

