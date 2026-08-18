Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Statements Following 28% Stock Drop

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false and misleading statements about the company's efforts to modernize its business operations and systems. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/lambweston.

On May 12, 2026, U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Lamb Weston and its former CEO and CFO will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between July 2023 and December 2024, the company misled investors about the performance of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, including rollout problems affecting inventory visibility and customer order fulfillment. These statements allegedly caused Lamb Weston's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Nye found the complaint sufficiently alleged that false and misleading statements about these matters were made with knowledge or deliberate recklessness. During this period, company insiders sold over $11 million in stock. The truth was revealed through disclosures in April, July, and December 2024 showing that the ERP transition contributed to lost customers and sales. Lamb Weston's stock price fell sharply following these announcements, declining 19%, 28%, and 20%, respectively.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Lamb Weston's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Lamb Weston stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/lambweston to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP