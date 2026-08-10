Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Statements Following 30% Stock Drop

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false and misleading statements about the quality and performance of the company's power management integrated circuits and its relationship with a key customer. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/monolithic.

On May 6, 2026, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Monolithic Power and its CEO and former CFO will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between February and November 2024, the company misled investors by claiming it had resolved quality issues with its PMICs and that Nvidia continued to integrate those products into its next-generation systems. These statements allegedly caused Monolithic Power's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Robart found the complaint sufficiently alleged that the false and misleading statements about these matters were made either with an intent to defraud or with deliberate recklessness. During this period, company insiders sold over $160 million in stock. When the truth was revealed between late October and early November 2024 that Nvidia had shifted business to competitors amid persistent product quality issues, the stock price fell 30%. We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Monolithic Power's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Monolithic Power stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/monolithic to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

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Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP