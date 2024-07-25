Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Rosen Law Firm Before August 12, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - LW

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 12, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Lamb Weston common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Lamb Weston class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=26209 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made numerous material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the design and implementation of Lamb Weston's new Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. Specifically, throughout the Class Period, defendants represented that, through the design of Lamb Weston's new ERP system, Lamb Weston had "strengthen[ed] [its] operational infrastructure." Lamb Weston also downplayed any issues it experienced with the implementation of the system as merely "usual bumps," and told investors that its financial guidance for fiscal 2024 appropriately accounted for any negative financial impact associated with the system's deployment. As a result of these misrepresentations, Lamb Weston stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

