Lambda Labs AI Cloud Data Added to Liftr Insights

Liftr adds Lambda alongside other cloud providers from AWS to Oracle Cloud to Vultr.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, adds Lambda Labs to its growing list of cloud service providers.

Lambda, like CoreWeave and Vultr, is a smaller cloud service provider compared to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, but is important in the rentable GPU space. With the explosive interest in AI over the past year, smaller cloud providers have taken a prominent role in meeting the high demand for instances such as the NVIDIA Hopper H100 and the recently-announced B200.

Liftr Insights adds Lambda Labs data to its data set covering clouds and semiconductors. Post this Liftr Insights adds Lambda Labs data to its data set covering AI clouds and semiconductors.

Like CoreWeave, Lambda was among the first providers to offer H100 instances. More recently, the Liftr data showed Lambda as one of the first service providers to add instances based on NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper accelerators.

Lambda recently closed $320 million Series C funding to accelerate its presence as a GPU cloud provider, giving the company a $2 billion valuation.

"In addition to seeing the growth in Lambda, as well as the first appearance of NVIDIA's GH200, our Liftr data shows changes in Lambda's GPU pricing," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "This is important as companies consider the financial implications for the AI services they are expected to deliver."

As with Vultr, which was added to Liftr data earlier this month, Lambda is now included in the Liftr® Intelligence Compute Tracker℠ data service. With 5 years of trends and comparable history, this data tracks the pulse of AI introductions, directional trends, market share, underlying product details, and insights into the who/what/where of AI infrastructure. This data set leverages select AI training and AI inference accelerator data from Liftr® Cloud Components Tracker℠. The data layers on AI reservations, previews, and limited access types. In addition to data from AWS, Aliyun Cloud, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud, the data set also includes data from CoreWeave, Vultr, and now, Lambda.

"There is immense interest in what will happen on the horizon," says Schadt. "Liftr data will provide the insight that companies need for their planning."

For example, the appearance of the recently announced Blackwell B200 GPU instances by NVIDIA is of high interest. In addition to the major cloud service providers named by NVIDIA, Lambda announced that it will be among "the first" service providers to offer NVIDIA's next generation Blackwell B200 GPUs.

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, and NVIDIA. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.

