Lambda Legal Announces ONE Lambda Legal Week--a First-of-its-kind Virtual Fundraising Campaign Bringing Together Speakers, Celebrities, And Thought Leaders

The online celebration will feature appearances by up-and-coming talent, providing attendees the opportunity to participate in entertainment and social programming--creating virtual opportunities to meet and socialize with other volunteers and supporters from across the country. Notable speakers include comedians Judy Gold and Dewayne Perkins; musician Joy Olakdokun; Chefs Deborah Van Trece and Zac Young; actor, comedian, writer Guy Branum; graphic artist Cheyne Gallard, and more. Most of the events are complimentary to the public through sign-up at www.onelambdalegal.org .

"This grassroots support of our volunteers has driven and sustained us for nearly 50 years, with annual in-person fundraising events providing critical funding for our mission. The pandemic required that we find new ways to inspire our community through peer-to-peer fundraising and virtual programming. Our team worked together to create ONE Lambda Legal," says Jeff Souva, Deputy Director of Development, Lambda Legal.

We invite you to join us and become one of the thousands of dedicated volunteers across the country whose support will continue to fuel our work advocating for the civil rights of LGBTQ people and everyone living with HIV. Learn more about ONE Lambda Legal here . Learn more about Lambda Legal here .

Lambda Legal is a national organization committed to fully recognizing the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people, and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education, and public policy work.

