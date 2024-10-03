Lambda Legal Celebrates 50 Years of Advocacy in "Making the Case for Equality," Featuring Landmark LGBTQ+ Legal Battles with a Foreword by Roxane Gay

The Coffee Table Book Chronicles Transformative Legal Cases from 1973 to 2023, Defining Pivotal Moments in LGBTQ+ History

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda Legal, the oldest and largest nonprofit legal organization dedicated to achieving full civil rights recognition for LGBTQ+ people and those living with HIV, is set to release its first-ever coffee table book, Making the Case for Equality: 50 Years of Legal Milestones in LGBTQ+ History (The Monacelli Press; ISBN: 978-1-58093-614-9; $59.95; Hardback), on October 29, 2024.

Authored by Lambda Legal's most senior attorney, Jennifer C. Pizer, and leading political scientist Ellen Ann Andersen, Making the Case for Equality opens Lambda Legal's archives to present a richly illustrated commemorative book celebrating 50 years of trailblazing advocacy. The book highlights dozens of landmark legal cases that have expanded civil rights for LGBTQ+ people, shaping key areas such as education, employment, marriage, healthcare, housing, and military service. Significant cases featured in the book include:

Nabozny v. Podlesny (1996): The breakthrough victory that school officials must protect students from persistent anti-LGBTQ+ bullying rather than assuming "boys will be boys."

(1996): The breakthrough victory that school officials must protect students from persistent anti-LGBTQ+ bullying rather than assuming "boys will be boys." Lawrence v. Texas (2003): Decriminalized private consensual same-sex intimacy nationwide, overturning state sodomy laws and paving the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights progress.

(2003): Decriminalized private consensual same-sex intimacy nationwide, overturning state sodomy laws and paving the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights progress. Taylor v. Rice (2008): Forced the U.S. Foreign Service to stop discriminating irrationally against job applicants living with HIV.

(2008): Forced the U.S. Foreign Service to stop discriminating irrationally against job applicants living with HIV. Glenn v. Brumby (2011): Established that discrimination based on gender identity violates the federal employment nondiscrimination law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

(2011): Established that discrimination based on gender identity violates the federal employment nondiscrimination law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Obergefell v. Hodges (2015): Legalized same-sex marriage across the U.S., affirming that LGBTQ+ couples have the constitutional right to marry.

"This book is a testament to the relentless pursuit of equality and justice for all people, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. It serves as a reminder of how far we've come, that the work is far from over, and that we know how to prevail despite challenging times," said Jennifer C. Pizer, Lambda Legal's chief legal officer.

Making the Case for Equality includes firsthand commentary from strategists and plaintiffs who drove the action in these legal battles. Rare archival materials, photographs, and newspaper clippings enhance the narrative, offering a compelling and multifaceted history of Lambda Legal's mission to transform the law and protect LGBTQ+ lives.

In today's climate, as LGBTQ+ rights face intensified challenges across the U.S., Making the Case for Equality serves as a call to action to build upon Lambda Legal's powerful legacy. In her foreword, Roxane Gay emphasizes, "The efforts of Lambda Legal are needed now, more than ever, to help us hold that line."

Presented in Lambda Legal's signature purple, symbolizing its enduring commitment to justice, Making the Case for Equality celebrates the organization's achievements while underscoring the urgent need to continue fighting for LGBTQ+ people's rights to exist openly, safely, and legally. And while timeless in its historic content, it is also the perfect gift-giving option this holiday season. Making the Case for Equality will be available for purchase at major booksellers, department stores, and online retailers, including Amazon, starting October 29.

ABOUT LAMBDA LEGAL

Lambda Legal has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights for 50 years as a national legal nonprofit organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and people living with HIV. Lambda Legal's lawyers have won precedent-setting civil rights cases on everything from marriage equality to expressions of gender identity to health care discrimination. Through education, advocacy, and legal action, Lambda Legal strives to protect and advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for a society that embraces diversity and inclusivity. www.lambdalegal.org

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Jennifer C. Pizer

Jennifer C. Pizer is Lambda Legal's Chief Legal Officer, with a distinguished 30-year tenure at the organization. A national leader in LGBTQ+ rights and policy development, Pizer has played a pivotal role in advancing legal protections for same-sex couples and their families, including the freedom to marry. She has consulted extensively on marriage equality and nondiscrimination legislation, contributing to landmark federal bills and bills in Arizona, California, Hawai'i, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington, as well as advising on ballot language for numerous other states.

Ellen Ann Andersen

Ellen Ann Andersen is an associate professor at the University of Vermont, specializing in constitutional law, sexuality politics, and American politics. She is the author of Out of the Closets and into the Courts and is currently writing a book on litigation's role in the marriage equality movement. Her work has appeared in journals such as American Sociological Review and American Journal of Political Science, as well as multiple edited volumes.

Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay is a bestselling writer, professor, and social commentator known for her works Bad Feminist, Hunger, and Difficult Women. She addresses topics such as feminism, race, body image, and social justice in her writing and public speaking. A contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, Gay's thought-provoking work has earned her acclaim for her insights on contemporary culture and identity.

