Lambda Supply Chain brings design and optimization software to Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2026

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda Supply Chain, a provider of supply chain design and optimization software, announces its presence at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2026, May 4-6 in Orlando, Florida. The company, named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools, will exhibit its AI-powered software, Lambda Lab, at booth 1219.

Lambda experts will demonstrate how The Lab enables organizations to model and optimize supply chain networks and delivery routes.

"As supply chains evolve due to shifts in demand profiles and external pressures like geopolitical risk and rising freight costs, network designs can quickly become suboptimal, driving hidden cost increases," says Gaurav Mogra, Founder and CEO, Lambda Supply Chain. "Companies must continuously design and optimize their networks to maintain cost efficiency."

Lambda Lab can solve complicated, multi-variable supply chain problems, including those inherent to parcel shipping pricing, like non-linear, zone-based rates and evolving surcharges. The network design application can build SKU-level models, allowing users to leverage design technology for supply chain planning decisions. The user-friendly, intuitive interface flattens the learning curve and makes sophisticated modeling accessible to a broad range of skillsets, empowering teams to more effectively optimize operations.

The Lab has helped mid- to large-sized organizations reduce last-mile logistics spend by 10-30% and increase margins by designing around their most profitable customers and products.

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Gartner, Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools, Vicky Forman, Pia Orup Lund, 16 February 2026

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About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Dynamic by Design. Renew, Rethink and Recode Next-Gen Supply Chains. CSCOs are called to predict disruptions before they happen and to achieve unprecedented visibility and transparency. They are leading through the rapid pace of AI and technological advancement, enabling faster data-driven decisions to fuel growth and protect margin. Join us at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando to inspire ideas, fuel bold experimentation, and accelerate transformation – by design.

About Lambda

Lambda Supply Chain empowers organizations to design and optimize complex supply chains with confidence. Its AI-powered software, Lambda Lab, models networks and delivery routes, runs optimizations and calculates the most efficient and effective designs. Powerful, intuitive and supported by a team of supply chain and analytics experts, The Lab solves problems down to the last mile and SKU level, without the friction of system integration or interference with live operations. Lambda is headquartered in New York City and serves businesses worldwide. For more information, visit online .

Company contact:

Gaurav Mogra

Lambda Supply Chain

332.234.7204

[email protected]

SOURCE Lambda Supply Chain