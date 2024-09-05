Lambda256 (Nodit) Launches Free Blockchain Analysis Dashboard 'Datasquare'

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda256, the operator of Nodit and the blockchain tech arm of South Korean fintech leader Dunamu, has announced the launch of "Datasquare". The team made the announcement during its side event as part of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2024).

The side event "Web3 Data Dance: Analyze, Build, Connect!" was held at Seongsu, Seoul and was supported by Aptos and Google Cloud. The event brought together industry experts, including CoinMarketCap, Aptos, and Google Cloud to share insights through presentations and panel discussions on blockchain data and Aptos' tech ecosystem.

Jae Kim, the business lead at Lambda256, introduced "Nodit", a blockchain development infrastructure service launched earlier this year. Nodit is specialized in node service, blockchain data processing, and visualization across multiple chains such as Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Aptos. With Nodit's Web3 Data API, available through a sophisticated developer guides and documentation, users can streamline blockchain data operations like token tracking, transaction data analysis, and account monitoring without extensive custom development. The platform's Aptos Indexer API further enhances the efficiency of processing data within the Aptos network.

Jake Lim, PO at Lambda256, introduced the new service, Datasquare. Datasquare provides developers, analysts, and businesses with seamless access to meticulously indexed blockchain data, allowing you to leverage this information in various ways. You can easily access on-chain data such as token prices, addresses, supply volumes, holders, transaction counts, and more. You can query specific on-chain data using simple yet powerful query tools.

"Datasquare is open for free and available to anyone. It includes all data features provided by Nodit and will expand to cover more blockchain networks such as Tron, Ripple, and Dogecoin, as well as off-chain data integration such as exchange and personal wallet information. We're also planning to offer a streamlined datasets through various methods to meet your needs. For instance, you might want to access to a data snapshot or even subscribe to our pipeline for real-time data integration." said Jake Lim. "All new features will be made available through Datasquare as we continue to enhance our offerings."

Lambda256's launch of Datasquare marks a significant step in making blockchain data more accessible and useful, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in the Web3 space.

About Nodit

Nodit is a platform aiming to provide reliable node & consistent data infrastructure for scaling your dapps in multi-chain environment. The core technology of Nodit is a data pipeline that performs crawling, indexing, storing, and processing of blockchain data, along with a reliable node operation service. With processed blockchain data, developers can leverage on-chain and off-chain integration, advanced analytics and visualization, and even AI modeling to build exceptional Web3 products.

Nodit, as an infrastructure partner of Aptos, provides full node and indexer APIs for the Aptos ecosystem and the global online hackathon "Code Collision".

https://nodit.io/

About Lambda256

Lambda256, the blockchain tech arm of Dunamu, developed and operates Nodit, which enhances efficiency in managing tasks like blockchain network setup, node operation, and data processing for Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Aptos and Luniverse, a cloud-based blockchain infrastructure platform. Lambda256 also offers a travel rule solution to meet FATF guidelines, improving security and compliance for virtual asset transactions. The company secured Series A funding, followed by Series B funding in December 2021, achieving a total accumulated investment of approximately 88 million USD. Lambda256 was recognized for its technical excellence and potential for business growth.

