Lambert & Co. Announces the Auction of Solaris

LAKE COUNTRY, BC, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lambert & Co., a premier auction house, is pleased to announce the July 18th auction of Solaris, a luxury real estate property in the Okanagan.

Solaris is a stunning 1.1 acre lakefront luxury retreat located in Lake Country, BC. Surrounded by established wineries, this property also offers direct access to Lake Okanagan via its private beach. Lakefront living is optimized with the seamless fusion of luxurious indoor and outdoor living along with Solaris' world-class amenities.

"We are very excited to launch the auction of Solaris, an exceptional lakefront retreat in a thriving area of the Okanagan. We will be hosting a number of events throughout the campaign, as well as offering our signature Live-In Viewings, providing ample opportunity for prospective buyers to experience the property," says Alec Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co.

On selling the home, previous owner, Trista Zinger said: "We built Solaris as a retreat for entertaining our friends and raising our children. It's the perfect place to create lasting memories."

Lambert & Co.'s goal in every auction is to have a meaningful impact on the community. Since 2009, Lambert & Co.'s auctions have generated over $1,000,000 for local non-profit organizations. Running alongside this auction are separate charity events for the Mamas for Mamas foundation.

Pre-auction events and bidder registrations open today, June 6, 2019.

