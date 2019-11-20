Lambert & Co. Expands its National Reach with Addition of Phoenix Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert & Co., Michigan's largest PR firm and a top-10 investor relations firm nationally, today announced the acqui-hire of a team led by seasoned practitioner and executive Michelle Olson, APR. The Phoenix-based team specializes in PR, brand journalism and integrated communications, and brings key clients in Automotive & Mobility and Real Estate, while expanding Lambert's national footprint.

The deal marks Lambert's sixth transaction and second office outside its home state of Michigan (New York City) and is a key component of the firm's strategic plan to grow to $25 million in revenue by 2025. Lambert's office is located near downtown Phoenix and will serve a roster of existing regional and national clients as well as function as the firm's West Coast platform.

"Joining forces with this dynamic Phoenix team enhances our industry depth and breadth, adds award-winning brand communications and storytelling acumen, and brings a true PR maven in Michelle Olson to our clients and our leadership team," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO. "Expanding our geographic reach and sector expertise are central tenets to Lambert's accelerated growth strategy, and the addition of a Phoenix office will be a gateway to the West for talent and client attraction alike."

Olson has 30 years of experience in the PR and communications field spanning internal and agency leadership roles and is national chair-elect of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) board of directors. She has also been recognized by the Phoenix chapter of PRSA for her lifetime achievements in the industry with the organization's Percy Award. Olson will continue to lead the Phoenix-based operations as managing partner and will be a shareholder and part of Lambert's leadership team. Additionally, Olson will spearhead Lambert's Automotive & Mobility Practice, which ranks among the top in the nation with clients ranging from Continental Automotive and Yazaki to the North American International Auto Show and Bell (formerly Bell Helicopter). Olson's Phoenix-based communications staff will remain onboard, ensuring consistency among client relationships.

"Together, our teams will offer best-in-class brand communications expertise and visual and content storytelling that drives the bottom line," said Olson. "I have known Jeff, and competed against him, for more than a decade, and our mutual respect made the decision to come together a natural fit. We're combining decades of world-class experience and complementary sector expertise and time zones to offer a stronger, better platform for our team and clients."

Lambert & Co. is a national award-winning public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm. Posting 20 years of growth, Lambert has been named a top-50 PR firm, top-10 financial and investor relations firm, and a top-10 environmental and public affairs firm by O'Dwyer's. Partnering with clients across the globe, the company's portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries including automotive and mobility, consumer, food and beverage, education and social impact, healthcare and biotech, and financial and investor relations. Lambert has also been named Small Firm of the Year by PR Week and PRNews, been listed on the Inc. 5000 five times, and is the reigning winner of the Sabre Crisis Campaign of the Year. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents. To learn more about Lambert visit its website at www.lambert.com or via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @lambertglobal.

