Lambert Acquires New York Banking and Financial Services Firm Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert & Co., a top-10 investor relations firm and a top-5 private equity communications agency nationally, today announced the acquisition of Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. The deal marks Lambert's seventh transaction and second in the last two months.

The transaction advances Lambert's strategy to be the nation's leading integrated investor relations and public relations firm for emerging and established market leaders through organic growth, acquisitions and innovation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Casteel Schoenborn team has built a tremendous business offering strategic guidance to publicly traded regional and community banks and other U.S. financial services firms, making them a perfect fit to accelerate our strategic plan and bolster our IR and financial services sector expertise," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO. "Their unique approach, enduring partnerships with management teams and vast experience set enhances our current client roster and creates a true financial services powerhouse."

Casteel Schoenborn serves public and private enterprises, private equity firms and their legal and financial advisors in other industries nationwide, advising on a wide range of issues including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, public offerings and private placements, regulatory enforcement actions and litigation, governance issues, as well as special situations and crisis communications. Casteel Schoenborn's professionals have worked with publicly held firms with market capitalizations ranging from under $100 million to more than $80 billion to execute IR and communications programs that achieve corporate objectives and secure full and fair valuation for the companies' shares.

Casteel Schoenborn is based in Williamsville, N.Y. and its team is joining Lambert as part of the transaction, with principals Lynn Casteel and Jeffrey Schoenborn named managing directors.

"Joining Lambert provides us additional scale and access to talent across its network of offices in Michigan, New York City and Phoenix," Casteel said. "Our team is excited to leverage the additional breadth of industry expertise and integrated communications capabilities for our client, as well as contribute to the success of Lambert's clients on each end of the capital markets spectrum – from pre-revenue companies raising their first round of capital to well-established publicly traded corporations. We have advised numerous U.S. financial services companies over the years, with a strong emphasis on banking, and look forward to this next chapter in our business to provide a broader array of services that clients seek."

About Lambert & Co.

Lambert & Co. is a national award-winning public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm. Posting more than 20 years of growth, Lambert has been named a top-10 financial and investor relations firm, top-50 PR firm, and a top-10 environmental and public affairs firm by O'Dwyer's. Partnering with clients across the globe, the company's portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries including automotive and mobility, consumer, food and beverage, education and social impact, healthcare and biotech, and financial and investor relations. Lambert has earned Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews, been recognized as a top-5 private equity communications agency by The Deal, and is the reigning winner of the Sabre Crisis Campaign of the Year. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents. To learn more about Lambert visit its website at www.lambert.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @lambertglobal.

About Casteel Schoenborn

Casteel Schoenborn clients – publicly traded companies, private enterprises, private equity firms and their legal and financial advisors – look to the investor relations and corporate communications firm's professionals to enhance and protect corporate reputations, secure full and fair equity valuation and achieve strategic business objectives. The firm specializes in serving regional and community banks, manufacturing and industrial companies, healthcare and life sciences enterprises, and retail and consumer brands. Whether called upon to support ongoing IR and public relations programs or advise on discrete matters such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets activities, or crisis communications, Casteel Schoenborn provides clients with actionable strategic counsel and responsive service from recognized leaders in the field. For more information, visit www.csirfirm.com.

Contacts:

Mike Houston, Managing Director

Lambert

646-475-2998

mhouston@lambert.com

Kate Croft, Vice President

Casteel Schoenborn

716-650-5135

croft@csirfirm.com

SOURCE Lambert & Co.

Related Links

http://www.lambert-edwards.com

