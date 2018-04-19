Lambert, Edwards & Associates Acquires New York Financial Communications Firm Owen Blicksilver PR

Led by industry veteran Owen Blicksilver, the Blicksilver PR team brings decades of financial communications expertise and strategic positioning acumen, with specialty practices in private equity, real estate, financial services, bankruptcy, crisis, litigation support, and B2B marketing. Lambert and Blicksilver will continue to operate under their respective brands with a combined staff of 65 and a client roster of publicly traded and privately held companies based in 20 states and six countries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our firm is rooted in financial communications, and this business mindset differentiates us among our PR firm peers nationally, making this acquisition such a strong strategic fit," said Jeff Lambert, CEO and Managing Partner of Lambert Edwards. "Adding the expertise of Owen Blicksilver and his team, coupled with an impressive roster of long-term and market-leading clients, a specialization in capital markets, M&A and private equity, and a New York office, makes this a truly transformative opportunity."

"True to our heritage in private equity and M&A, we approached this merger process looking for a strategic combination that would expand capabilities and talent breadth for each firm's growing client base," said Owen Blicksilver, Founder and President of Blicksilver PR. "Lambert provides more resources in the areas of investor relations, integrated marketing, digital, and B2C, plus expertise in key verticals such as automotive, consumer and healthcare, all of which we can now offer our clients. They also share our passion for business and financial communications and commitment to responsive, high quality client service."

Founder Owen Blicksilver will remain with Lambert under a multi-year agreement, serving as President of the Blicksilver unit, which will remain based in New York. All of the Blicksilver senior account staff, who have an average tenure of a decade with the firm, will remain with the combined organization, assuring continuity for the firm's publicly traded and privately held clients coast to coast.

Lambert concluded: "This is our fifth and largest acquisition to date, and we expect it to be our most impactful. The addition of Blicksilver addresses several of our strategic growth objectives including expanding our geographic reach, adding to our national practice areas in investor relations and financial communications, and multiplying our talent bench of C-level advisors. This deal also further enhances our reputation as The PR Firm That Can Read an Income Statement®, and we are confident this unique combination will be compelling to clients and talent alike."

Lambert added that its Midtown New York office will bring its clients increased access to the world's financial and media capital, and its proximity to the nation's largest consumer media publications is ideal for the firm's top-20 national food and beverage practice and rapidly growing consumer packaged goods (CPG) client base.

Advisors on the transaction included M&A advisory firm The Stevens Group, law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP and New York counsel Silverman Acampora LLP with financing by Mercantile Bank of Michigan.

About Lambert, Edwards & Associates

Lambert Edwards (www.lambert.com) is a top-5 Midwest-based PR firm and a top-10 investor relations firm nationally with clients based in 20 states and six countries. As Michigan's largest PR firm, Lambert serves middle-market companies and national brands across a wide array of industries and is the state's largest bipartisan public affairs firm. The firm has posted 19 years of growth, been named PR Week and PRNews Small Firm of the Year, and earned Crain's "Michigan's Healthiest Employers" and "Coolest Places to Work" awards. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @LambertEdwards.

About Owen Blicksilver Public Relations

Founded in 2001, Owen Blicksilver Public Relations, Inc. is a New York-based financial communications firm and trusted advisor to some of the world's leading private equity, real estate, and financial institutions. The firm's specialty practices include M&A communications, portfolio company support, investor relations, bankruptcy, litigation, and crisis management. The Blicksilver team is comprised of senior-level professionals with decades of experience in financial communications for publicly traded and privately held companies coast to coast. Blicksilver brings expertise in corporate positioning, content, media relations, and full-service B2B marketing that creates business impact. www.blicksilverpr.com

