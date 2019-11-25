Lambert IR Named OTC Markets Premium Provider

DETROIT, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert IR, a top-10 investor relations agency nationally and a division of integrated communications agency Lambert & Co., is pleased to announce its addition to the OTC Markets Group Inc. Premium Provider Directory.

"We are excited to be recognized by OTC Markets as a premium provider of investor relations services, and believe together we can raise the investment brand value of the lessor known, but no less dynamic and growing companies on the OTC, " said Mike Houston, Managing Director and Practice Chair at Lambert IR. "With experience servicing more than 150 clients globally, Lambert is uniquely positioned to provide investor relations, strategic counsel, special situations support and tactical execution to a wide variety of OTC-listed companies."

Founded in 1998, Lambert is a global firm with a strong Midwest work ethic. Headquartered in Michigan with offices in Detroit, Phoenix and New York City, Lambert has worked with hundreds of public companies in a variety of industries for more than 20 years and is a top-10 M&A PR firm. The company has a proven track record significantly increasing micro- and small-cap client visibility and investment brand reputation among analysts and investors coast to coast.

"We believe there is a substantial opportunity for Lambert to help companies achieve a fair market valuation on OTC's leading networks. We look forward to partnering with OTC Markets member companies to successfully evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets," concluded Houston.

About Lambert IR

Lambert's position as a top-10 IR firm is the sum of its strong value proposition rooted in its Michigan headquarters and its national reach spanning offices from New York City to Phoenix. Collectively, Lambert has worked with hundreds of publicly traded and pre-IPO companies in a variety of industries for more than 20 years, measurably increasing their visibility and investment brand reputation among analysts, investors and financial media coast to coast. Lambert IR is a division of Lambert & Co., a top-50 PR firm in the U.S. and a top-5 private equity-focused (MergerMarket) PR firm with clients across the globe. The firm is a member of the 60-country partnership of agencies, PROI Worldwide. Learn more at www.lambert.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact:

Tyler Deur

616-233-0500

tdeur@lambert.com

SOURCE Lambert IR