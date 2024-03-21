Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn Hosting River's Edge Artisan Festival

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality, will host the River's Edge Artisan Festival on April 13th and 14th. This free festival is open to the public from 11 am – 4:30 pm.

Experience two days full of artistry along the banks of the Delaware River. Enjoy delicious food, wine, beer and live music featuring Strange Brew and The Ramblers. Explore handcrafted treasures showcased by local artists and vendors, from unique jewelry to beautiful pottery and much more. An assortment of food, wine and beer will be available. Join us for a vibrant celebration of food, family, and local craftsmanship.

This Fall Fest will occur on the grounds of the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a historic restored 19th-century train station located at 11 Bridge St, Lambertville, New Jersey. Named the most picturesque small town in New Jersey by USA Today and one of America's 15 prettiest towns by Forbes, Lambertville is a quaint town that sits right along the Delaware River in Hunterdon County, NJ. It is about an hour's drive from Philadelphia and North Jersey and a short walk over the bridge that connects New Hope, PA, to Lambertville, providing an Instagram-worthy photo-op.

To learn more about this festival and the available spaces for vendors, visit the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn website at www.lambertvillestation.com.

About Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, in operation since 1984, features an award-winning fine dining restaurant with seasonal menus that incorporate fresh, locally-grown and sourced ingredients and a wine cellar with a collection of boutique wines. Dine inside a restored 19th-century train station or al fresco on the terrace with breathtaking views of rolling hills and the Delaware River just a few feet away. The Inn boasts a stately elegant 46 contemporary rooms or suites with sophisticated furnishings and stunning views. Host your private event in one of the many event spaces, from intimate corporate functions to the elegant riverfront wedding of your dreams.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with an impressive wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

