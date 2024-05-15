LAMBORGHINI AND SONUS FABER ANNOUNCE FIRST-EVER COLLABORATION FOR THE LAMBORGHINI REVUELTO

Collaboration embodies Italian luxury and merges best-in-class technology and design.

VICENZA, Italy, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Lamborghini and Sonus faber's collaboration marks the beginning of a long-awaited partnership that stems from a deep appreciation for Italian artistry, high-quality craftsmanship, and rich traditions of audio excellence. Available for preorder starting in May 2024, the new Revuelto will be the first Lamborghini vehicle available to customize with Sonus faber's inimitable automotive audio system, which was born out of the joint efforts of Sonus faber's R&D and Design department – headed by Livio Cucuzza – and Lamborghini's team.

"The collaboration with Lamborghini – an icon of the automotive industry – is an extremely important milestone for Sonus faber, further expanding the brand into the luxury car segment," said Fiore Cappelletto, Vice President and General Manager Automotive at McIntosh Group, which owns Sonus faber. "Transcending the ordinary, the audio system will encapsulate drivers in a symphony of design and natural sound in a way that only these two Italian legacy brands can."

ABOUT THE LAMBORGHINI REVUELTO SOUND SYSTEM BY SONUS FABER

The Lamborghini Revuelto sound system is a culmination of acoustical engineering and Sonus faber heritage, meticulously crafted to deliver natural, clear and detailed sound and give the listener the ability to experience audio in its purest form. The system features 7 speakers in total, with an exclusive phase plug and natural fiber composite material developed specifically for this spectacular vehicle. Each element was chosen to enhance the in-car experience and was meticulously crafted to deliver Sonus faber's unique, emotion-evoking sound.

ABOUT SONUS FABER

Sonus faber is an Italian manufacturer of handcrafted speakers, and other high-end audio equipment, born from the idea of a man who loved music and its correct reproduction, but also from a person with a special sensibility about handcrafted wood products and a true reverence for beauty. Sonus faber brand tells a story by means of sound and materials. Each Sonus faber product, be it past, present or future, is able to take the listener into a world of long-lasting tradition, Italian culture and craftsmanship. Our handmade musical instruments are true to Italian expertise, with an unforgettable voice that immerses you in a natural sound experience.

