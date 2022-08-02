LAMEA Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to See Growth of 12.3% Year-on-Year

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LAMEA Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Providers, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increased use of the costly Pirfenidone (Esbriet) and Nintedanib (Ofev) brands in favor of off-label pharmacological therapy and non-pharmacological treatments has been the key driver for the industry. In addition, despite negative recommendations in evidence-based guidelines for general treatment, cheap corticosteroids and immunosuppressants were used to treat IPF prior to the approval of these medications.

In many countries of the region, healthcare spending per capita is rising. The desire and ability of people to spend on the health has resulted in a small increase in pharmaceutical spending.

The total rise of the healthcare industry can be ascribed to factors such as rapid economic growth and rising disposable income. Increased demand for innovative drugs/therapies for pulmonary fibrosis is likely to arise from rising pharmaceutical spending. However, high cost for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to discourage many people in the region to pursue healthcare goals. Smoking is becoming more common in both developed and developing countries.

In 2018, it was predicted that 9.3 percent of the 157.2 million Brazilians aged 18 and up smoked (12.1 percent males and 6.2 percent females). In the same year, 2.4 percent of adults were classified as heavy smokers (those who smoke 20 cigarettes or more per day), while 7.6 percent of adults were exposed to passive smoking at home and 6.8% at work. According to the WHO, the prevalence of smoking is higher in upper-middle-income countries than in high-income ones.

