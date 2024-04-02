LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Shareholders Approve Previously Announced Business Combination with Nuvo Group Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel and LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo" or the "Company"), an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform, and LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I ("LAMF") (Nasdaq: LGVC, LGVCU, LGVCW), a publicly traded, special purpose acquisition company, today announced that LAMF's shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination between LAMF, Nuvo, Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd., a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Israel ("Holdco"), Nuvo Assetco Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Holdco ("Assetco"), and H.F.N Insight Merger Company Ltd., a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Israel and a wholly owned subsidiary of LAMF (the "Merger Sub"), at the extraordinary general meeting of LAMF's shareholders held on April 1, 2024 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting").

Voters representing over 93.4% of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares of LAMF, par value $0.0001 per share (the "LAMF Class A Ordinary Shares") cast votes in favor of the proposal in connection with the business combination at the Extraordinary General Meeting. LAMF shareholders also voted to approve the proposal regarding the adoption of the plan of merger, presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders holding an aggregate of 2,913,194 LAMF Class A Ordinary Shares exercised their right to redeem their LAMF Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $11.03 per share of the funds held in LAMF's trust account, leaving approximately $434,982 in cash in the trust account after satisfaction of such redemptions. 39,422 LAMF Class A Ordinary Shares (representing approximately 1.3% of the total LAMF Class A Ordinary Shares held by public shareholders prior to redemptions) will remain outstanding after satisfaction of such redemptions. LAMF plans to file the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting, as tabulated by the inspector of elections, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Upon closing of the transaction, which the parties are working to effect as soon as practicable, the combined company will operate as Holdco and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NUVO", with warrants under the ticker symbol "NUVOW."

About Nuvo

Nuvo is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve future health outcomes for all expectant mothers and unborn babies. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform has been awarded several industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020, 2022), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from several of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers, and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions, and instructions for use, visit www.nuvocares.com.

About LAMF

LAMF is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF is sponsored by affiliated parties of LAMF LLC (d/b/a Los Angeles Media Fund), a multifaceted media and entertainment company whose primary business is financing and producing feature films, television series, documentary projects and live events, the management of professional athletes, and investing in complementary technology businesses to the foregoing. LAMF is led by Jeffrey Soros, its Chairman, and Simon Horsman, its Chief Executive Officer, the co-founders of LAMF LLC. The members of LAMF's sponsor also include affiliates of 10X LLC ("10X Capital"), an investment firm connecting Wall Street with Silicon Valley. 10X Capital invests across the capital structure, with a focus on companies using technology to disrupt major industries, including finance, healthcare, natural resources, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture and real estate. LAMF's securities are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols LGVC, LGVCU and LGVCW.

