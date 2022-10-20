Lamicall Unveils MagSafe-compatible Ring Holder for the New iPhone 14 Lineup

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamicall, a leading provider of smartphone accessories, has showcased its latest product, the Magnetic Phone Ring Holder for MagSafe, which is compatible with the new iPhone 14 lineup.

360-degree rotation design for greater use flexibility

An anti-wear inner ring can rotate freely 360 degrees on the Ring Holder. Users can fully rotate the product without coming into contact with the phone by inserting a finger through the inner ring. Additionally, the users can enjoy convenience by not having to repeatedly remove the Ring Holder for adjustment, which reduces wear and tear and could be advantageous for someone who recently purchased a new iPhone 14. The design also ensures the best viewing angle at the desk, and a comfortable hand-grabbing experience even with the iPhone14 Pro Max.

Furthermore, the magnetic ring is detachable. When wireless charging with MagSafe is required, users can remove the magnetic ring and charge without fear of additional heat generated by the iron ring.

Lightweight but with strong magnetic force

The Ring Holder weighs about 0.93 ounces, allowing users to handle their device with just one hand effortlessly. Despite the lightweight, the Ring Holder comes with a strong magnet and is wholly compatible with Apple's MagSafe technology. It can withstand forces up to about 2.2lbs thanks to its powerful magnetic properties, which will be enhanced to 3.5lbs with a MagSafe case. With any additional metal ring, the magnetic force will reach up to 6.6lbs. which is almost equivalent to the weight of 17 iPhone 14.

The Magnetic Phone Ring Holder for the iPhone 14 series is now available for purchase on Lamicall's official website and its flagship online Amazon store in five colors: grass green, misty black, Sakura pink, snow white, and violet. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, this Ring Holder is also backward compatible with previous Apple smartphone models, the iPhones 12 and 13. Users can directly 'snap' the product onto their phones, including some Mini, Pro, and Pro Max versions.

ABOUT LAMICALL

Founded in 2011, the Lamicall team is a team with an in-depth exploration of consumer electronic accessories. The company leverages technology to constantly improve the details and ergonomics of its products. Over the years, Lamicall's products have been sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. Every year, Lamicall is preferred by more than 4.5 million users worldwide. In the U.S, 1.5 out of every 100 people have used a Lamicall product. Lamicall has been named Amazon's Choice and recognized as one of Amazon's bestsellers several times. In 2019, Lamicall was listed among the top 100 brands on Amazon.

Lamicall insists on constantly pushing the envelope and designing products that bring people closer to each other. The company strategically uses a combination of people, technology, and the environment to position its products. In line with the company's principle of making products that are easy to use but not simple, Lamicall designs its products based on ergonomics, giving them a clever and practical structure as well as an exquisite appearance akin to handicrafts.

For more information, please visit www.lamicall.com, or check us out on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamicall

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Lamicall/featured

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamicall_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LamicallDirect

SOURCE Lamicall International Ltd