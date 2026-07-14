Laminar CEO & Co-Founder Annie Lu Named Top 100 Women in AI

Physical AI start-up founder joins tech industry's definitive list of women shaping how artificial intelligence transforms foundational industries like manufacturing

BOSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminar, the only physical AI company that powers Process-Aware Autonomy for self-driving factories, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Annie Lu was named to the 2026 100 Women in AI list — an annual recognition celebrating the women whose leadership and real-world impact shapes how AI gets built and deployed across the global economy.

Annie Lu, CEO & Co-Founder at Laminar

Lu's selection draws from a pool of more than 1,000 nominations submitted from across the global innovation ecosystem — making the 2026 list one of the most competitive in the recognition's history. The honorees span founders, researchers, operators, and investors building AI across every sector, and Lu stands among the rare cohort applying Physical AI to deliver a paradigm shift in how process manufacturers simultaneously approach productivity and sustainability, operational goals that often conflict.

"Sustainability mandates are under greater pressure in every region of the world and at the same time process manufacturers face rising input costs alongside loss of expertise on the shop floor," said Annie Lu, Laminar Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder. "Manufacturing is at an existential tipping point, and yet, operators continue to face tradeoffs between productivity and sustainability as their most fundamental waste and inefficiencies go unsolved.

"Laminar's Physical AI is a new category of technology that reimagines productivity and sustainability as shared goals, powering previously untapped waste reduction and productivity gains through unprecedented visibility and AI-driven autonomous process control," Lu continued. "This recognition from 100 Women in AI reflects Laminar's role in the future of Frontier AI, and I am honored to be in the company of these visionary women shaping the future of technology."

Process manufacturing, spanning industries like Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and Pharmaceuticals, is one of the most resource-intensive industries in the world. Facilities globally face rising water stress, pressure to reduce chemical usage, and operational complexity as experienced operators retire and institutional knowledge walks out the door. Lu and her brother, David Lu, co-founded Laminar to solve the foundational challenge: replacing outdated, pre-programmed automation with AI-driven autonomous control that makes factories more productive and sustainable simultaneously.

Laminar Process-Aware Autonomy

Laminar pioneers a new category of Physical AI for process manufacturing that unlocks the full potential of more productive and sustainable production lines. The startup's Process-Aware Autonomy stack converts inefficient, pre-programmed automation to dynamic, self-driving processes that save time, chemicals, energy, and water — ultimately powering factories that are more agile and more sustainable.

Process-Aware Sensors: Patented, inline sensors retrofit easily into existing infrastructure and generate a unique, digital fingerprint of what's flowing inside the pipe in real-time.

Process-Aware AI: Factory-proven, foundational ML models interpret the digital fingerprints in the context of a specific manufacturing process to determine the current process state and autonomously drive the optimal next action.

Process-Aware Insights: Laminar's trust layer that transforms millions of historical, real-time, and predictive process measurements into explainable decisions, verified savings, and actionable opportunities so operators can confidently run the best version of their factory.

Laminar Industry Recognition and Awards

Deployed across hundreds of lines on six continents with the top seven of the top ten global Food & Beverage companies like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Danone, Laminar's Process-Aware Autonomy delivers an average of 20% fewer chemicals used, 20% less water per cycle, and lines running 15% faster. At Unilever's Poznań facility alone, Laminar saved over €100,000 per line annually across just two lines.

The 100 Women in AI recognition adds to a growing body of distinction from the world's most demanding institutions. Laminar recently earned the 2026 WEF Technology Pioneer designation, received the 2026 FoodTech Innovation Award, won the 2026 Edison Award's Gold Award for the Manufacturing & Logistics category, was named AB InBev's 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership, and earned Unilever's 2023 Supplier Startup of the Year. Laminar's solution is also deployed in World Economic Forum Lighthouse factories — a select group recognized for their leadership in cutting-edge industrial technology.

Headquartered at Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA — North America's leading cleantech community, Laminar is a woman-founded startup backed by top-tier investors, including Greycroft, Construct Capital, 2048 Ventures, and Flybridge Capital.

About 100 Women in AI

100 Women in AI is a definitive annual recognition produced by XFactor Ventures and Flybridge, celebrating the women spearheading technological advancement and creating measurable impact across the global AI ecosystem. Honorees are evaluated across six dimensions — seniority, accomplishments, pedigree, impact, influence, and innovation — with scoring weighted toward real-world impact and how honorees have shaped the way AI gets built and adopted.

About Laminar

Laminar's Process Aware Autonomy is an entirely new category of Physical AI reinventing how leading process manufacturers run more productive, sustainable factories. Our patented, inline sensors measure real-time fluid conditions in every production process, informing our factory-proven, foundational Process-Aware Models that interpret process states to drive optimal decisions that maintain quality standards and reduce waste. The Laminar Insights Platform serves as our trust layer for AI decision making and delivers real-time visibility into the time, water, chemical, and energy saved across every cycle, line, and facility. Across six continents, leading manufacturers like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever trust Laminar to run their most critical processes and realize self-driving factories.

Learn more at runlaminar.com.

SOURCE Laminar