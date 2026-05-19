Laminar Names Sanjay Rajan Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned manufacturing software executive elevated to lead commercial growth as Laminar accelerates global expansion

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminar, the only AI platform that powers fully autonomous process manufacturing — today announced Sanjay Rajan, Head of Go-to-Market, as Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Rajan will guide Laminar's sales, go-to-market, partner, and marketing strategy as Laminar continues a trajectory of rapid global growth.

Sanjay Rajan, Chief Revenue Officer at Laminar

Rajan joined Laminar in 2025 as Head of Go-to-Market, where he shaped the company's commercial strategy following a Series A fundraise, driving adoption of Laminar's Chemical-Process AI among the world's leading manufacturers. The company expanded its growth across midmarket and global enterprise companies in verticals including Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Consumer Packaged Goods, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, and Chemicals.

"The need for truly autonomous factories has never been greater as process manufacturers around the globe face increasing margin compression due to macroeconomic factors like rising input costs, loss of expertise, and geopolitical risk," said Annie Lu, Laminar Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder. "Since joining Laminar in 2025, Sanjay has accelerated Laminar's global footprint as we enable more customers to address their production capacity constraints and improve margins. By expanding Sanjay's leadership to our entire revenue function, Laminar will be stronger and ready to meet this incredible market demand."

Rajan brings more than 20 years of B2B software experience across manufacturing verticals, with deep expertise spanning manufacturing execution systems (MES), product lifecycle management (PLM), IoT, and AI/ML solutions. His career spans every wave of manufacturing technology innovation over the last three decades, experience that will benefit Laminar as the company is poised to revolutionize process manufacturing with its full stack solution, ML models, and advanced sensors.

"All of today's Industrial AI focus is on Physical AI in discrete manufacturing — robots navigating space and automating human motion. But process manufacturing has a different challenge: continued reliance on human expert intervention to continuously interpret process conditions and manually correct operations in real time," says Sanjay Rajan, Laminar Chief Revenue Officer. "Laminar's Chemical-Process AI changes that by first sensing real-time fluid conditions, reasoning the optimal action, and then acting to ensure every cycle runs on the best conditions. I'm thrilled to step into this role as Laminar continues its mission to transform the industry with our first-of-its-kind AI platform that powers fully autonomous process manufacturing."

Fueling Growth with $12.4M Series A

In June 2025, Laminar (as H2Ok Innovations) announced a $12.42M Series A round of funding led by Greycroft, with participation from 2048 Ventures and Construct Capital. The funding accelerated Laminar's ability to bring its technology to globally scale its Chemical-Process AI Platform that transforms manufacturing processes from clean-in-place to product changeovers.

Ongoing Recognition for Laminar's Innovation

The company recently received the 2026 Edison Award's Gold Award for the Manufacturing & Logistics category, was named AB InBev's 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership, and earned Unilever's 2023 Supplier Startup of the Year. Laminar's solution is also deployed in World Economic Forum Lighthouse factories — a select group recognized for their leadership in cutting-edge industrial technology.

Headquartered at Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA — North America's leading cleantech community, Laminar is a woman-founded startup backed by top-tier investors, including Greycroft, Construct Capital, 2048 Ventures, and Flybridge Capital.

About Laminar

Laminar's Chemical-Process AI Platform enables the world's leading manufacturers to run self-driving factories with more sustainable, efficient operations. Our patented spectral sensors and complete library of ML models transform manual operations into self-driving processes that cut water, chemicals, and downtime in real time. Deployed in factories across six continents and trusted by global leaders like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever, Laminar is building a new category of physical AI that will power the future of process manufacturing. Learn more at runlaminar.com

SOURCE Laminar