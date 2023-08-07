Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market size to grow by USD 15,870.75 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by increasing demand for high-performance batteries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laminate lithium-ion battery market size is projected to grow by USD 15,870.75 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The laminate lithium-ion battery market is fragmented, and the companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Bright Volt, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., EEMB, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Corp., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nitto Denko Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renault SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the company's offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laminate lithium-ion battery market report covers the following areas:

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Rising demand for high-performance batteries is a key factor driving market growth. Technological advances and consumer dependence on electronic devices have increased the demand for batteries that can provide long-lasting, reliable power. Moreover, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is driven by governments setting targets to reduce carbon emissions. Laminated lithium-ion batteries are a popular choice for a variety of applications due to their lightweight, high-energy density, and rechargeable properties. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing adoption of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles is a major trend in the market. The growth is attributed to various factors, including government incentives, environmental concerns, and advancements in battery technology. EV and HEV manufacturers favor lithium-ion batteries for their high energy density, longer cycle life, and low self-discharge rate. As the demand for EVs and HEVs rises, the popularity of lithium-ion batteries is expected to continue to increase. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of lithium-ion batteries is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Lithium-ion batteries are more expensive compared to other battery technologies due to the high cost of raw materials like cobalt and lithium used in their manufacturing process. This cost factor has limited their accessibility to consumers in developing countries where energy demands are rising rapidly. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

LiCoO2 Battery



LiFePO4 Battery



Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt and Others

Application

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The LiCoO2 battery segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. LiCoO2 batteries are extensively used in various portable electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras due to their long cycle life and cost-effectiveness compared to other lithium-ion battery chemistries. Due to the widespread use of portable electronic devices and the growing demand for such devices, there is a significant need for reliable and efficient lithium-ion batteries like LiCoO2 batteries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. LiCoO2 batteries are extensively used in various portable electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras due to their long cycle life and cost-effectiveness compared to other lithium-ion battery chemistries. Due to the widespread use of portable electronic devices and the growing demand for such devices, there is a significant need for reliable and efficient lithium-ion batteries like LiCoO2 batteries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market for laminate lithium-ion batteries is experiencing growth due to fast-growing economies, a rising population, and increasing demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs). Furthermore, the growing emphasis on clean energy solutions and government initiatives promoting EV adoption are driving the demand for these batteries in the region. China, Japan , and South Korea are the major contributors to the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist laminate lithium-ion battery market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the laminate lithium-ion battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laminate lithium-ion battery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laminate lithium-ion battery market companies.

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,870.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BrightVolt, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., EEMB, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Corp., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nitto Denko Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renault SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio