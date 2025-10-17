Laminated Glass Market worth $54.50 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Laminated Glass Market by Glass Type (Heat-strengthened, Tempered, Triple, Reflective, Others), End-use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Building & Construction, Energy, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030'. The laminated glass market is projected to grow from USD 31.68 billion in 2024 to USD 54.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5% in terms of value.

The laminated glass market is highly attractive due to its capacity to serve various industries with solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Concerning interlayer types, advanced options such as ionoplast polymers and thermoplastic polyurethane are increasingly preferred over traditional polyvinyl butyral, owing to their superior durability, optical clarity, and impact resistance. This characteristic renders laminated glass suitable for high-demand applications including hurricane-resistant facades, security glazing, and solar integration. The market features a diverse selection of glass types, such as tempered, heat-strengthened, triple laminated, reflective, and clear laminated glass, allowing manufacturers and consumers to choose products that align with their specific requirements for strength, thermal performance, aesthetics, and energy efficiency. The scope of applications is extensive, encompassing windows, doors, skylights, and facades within the construction sector, as well as windshields, sunroofs, and glazing in the automotive industry. Additionally, emerging uses in solar/BIPV modules, electronics, and defense glazing are further enhancing the market's long-term outlook. End-use sectors, including construction, automotive, energy, electronics, and defense, sustain a consistent demand for laminated glass. The construction industry remains a key driver, supported by urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasingly stringent building codes, while the automotive and renewable energy sectors present substantial growth opportunities amid trends such as electric mobility and smart energy management.

In terms of volume, the windows, doors, and facades application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of volume, windows, doors, and facades are projected to constitute the largest share of the laminated glass market in 2024, as they represent the most common and consistent applications of laminated glass in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The rapid pace of urban growth and infrastructure development has driven demand for modern architectural styles that emphasize expansive glazed areas, energy efficiency, and visual appeal. Laminated glass is increasingly preferred for these applications due to its safety features, acoustic insulation, and long-term durability. For instance, in high-rise buildings and commercial projects, laminated glass facades are selected not only for their aesthetic appeal but also for their ability to withstand impacts, prevent breakage, and provide thermal and sound insulation. Similarly, in residential developments, laminated glass windows and doors are more frequently being used for their security benefits and noise reduction, especially in busy urban environments. Trends toward sustainability are also significantly affecting this market, as laminated glass with low-emissivity coatings or solar control properties improves energy efficiency in buildings, aligning with green building certifications and initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints. The growing movement toward smart city development, along with rising consumer demand for high-quality building materials that combine functionality with design, further underscores the key role of windows, doors, and facades in the laminated glass market by volume.

In terms of volume, the polyvinyl butyral interlayer segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of volume, the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer is anticipated to dominate the laminated glass market in 2024 due to its extensive use and cost-effectiveness for safety glazing across various sectors, including construction, automotive, and industrial applications. Polyvinyl butyral interlayers have been the industry standard owing to their superior adhesion to glass, excellent optical clarity, and robust impact resistance, rendering them suitable for windows, doors, facades, and automotive windshields. Their combination of affordability, performance, and easy availability ensures they remain the preferred choice for high-volume applications where safety, durability, and transparency are paramount. A significant factor contributing to the leading position of polyvinyl butyral is its widespread application in the automotive sector, where laminated windshields are mandated in most vehicles worldwide. As vehicle production increases, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North American regions, the demand for polyvinyl butyral interlayers continues to grow. In the building and construction industry, polyvinyl butyral laminated glass is increasingly selected for both residential and commercial projects to comply with safety regulations, reduce noise, and enhance UV protection. Beyond safety, polyvinyl butyral interlayers can be augmented with additives to improve acoustic insulation, solar control, and aesthetic qualities, thereby making them adaptable to modern architectural requirements such as expansive facades and energy-efficient windows.

Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024 in terms of volume.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the laminated glass market in 2024, driven by the region's rapid urban growth, strong construction expansion, and a booming automotive industry. Countries like China, India, and several Southeast Asian nations are experiencing major infrastructure projects, including high-rise buildings, airports, commercial centers, and smart city initiatives, all of which require laminated glass for safety, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. The rising demand for modern residential and commercial spaces, along with stricter building regulations focused on safety and disaster resilience—especially in earthquake and typhoon-prone areas—further supports the adoption of laminated glass in construction. Asia Pacific also remains a key hub for automotive manufacturing, with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India hosting global automotive OEMs and suppliers. The increasing use of laminated glass in windshields, panoramic sunroofs, and advanced glazing solutions is driven by higher vehicle production and consumer preferences for safety and comfort. Moreover, the region leads in renewable energy investments, notably in solar energy, where laminated glass is widely used in solar panels and building-integrated photovoltaic systems. Both local and international glass manufacturers have made significant investments in production facilities across Asia Pacific, ensuring resilient supply chains and competitive prices. These factors establish Asia Pacific as a vital market for laminated glass in 2024.

Key Players

Prominent companies in this market include TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), CSG HOLDING CO., LTD. (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Trulite (Georgia), SCHOTT (Germany), and others.

