Laminated Veneer Lumber market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.23 Billion by 2024

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) is made from veneers bonded together under heat and pressure, using a fully weatherproof glue.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921060/?utm_source=PRN







It is a light weight, high in strength, durable product with dimensional precision, uniformity, and ability to span long distances. It is available in the market in two sub-types - Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and Cross-banded Laminated Veneer Lumber. The latest report by the analyst titled, "Laminated Veneer Lumber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", finds that the laminated veneer lumber market reached a value of US$ 2.33 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2011-2018.



As a result of its structural properties, laminated veneer lumber is used for permanent structural applications in public buildings, large prefabricated buildings, product components, industrial warehouses, customized wooden houses, etc. Some of its major uses include structural framing for residential and commercial construction such as beams, lintels, purlins, joists, truss chords, concrete formwork and scaffold boards. It is mostly used in the regions such as Europe and the United States as an alternative to structural steel or reinforced concrete. Further, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.23 Billion by 2024.



On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for laminated veneer lumber, accounting for more than half of the total global shares. The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that North America is the largest market for laminated veneer lumber. Some of the other major regions are Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players. Some of the major players are Clarke Veneers and Plywood, Roseburg, Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Weyerhaeuser, etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global laminated veneer lumber market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the laminated veneer lumber industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are the key success and risk factors in the laminated veneer lumber industry?

How has the laminated veneer lumber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the structure of the laminated veneer lumber industry and who are the key players?

What are the various unit operations involved in a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921060/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

