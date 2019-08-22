Laminating Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Trend of Water-Based & Solvent-Less Adhesives

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminating Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), Resin (Polyurethane and Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Laminating Adhesives Market is Projected to Grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%, Between 2019 and 2024.

The increasing urban population is a major factor for the rising demand for products such as medicines, beverages, FMCGs, and other consumer durables. However, stringent government regulations in the chemical industry are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Volatility in raw material prices is likely to affect the overall production cost of laminating adhesives adversely.



Laminating adhesives facilitate the bonding of a substrate on the surface of another substrate by using heat or pressure to protect or improve the appearance of the object. They offer excellent chemical and heat resistance properties, optical clarity, high wetness, and high initial and final bond strength. It has compatibility in a wide range of machine speeds. These adhesives are used in packaging materials for snacks, confectionery, meat, cheese, agricultural chemicals, and medical products. Flexible packaging requires flexibility, printability, permeability to water vapor, and permeability to carbon dioxide, which are provided by laminating adhesives.



Packaging and automotive & transportation are the key end-use industries of laminating adhesives. The use of laminating adhesives in food & beverage packaging application helps in the usage of films and foils for packaging and eliminates the use of glass and cans, thereby, reducing the overall cost and weight of packaging and making the product easy to handle. The use of laminating adhesives in flexible packaging offer advantages such as a reduction in energy, material use, and packaging costs.



APAC is the largest laminating adhesives market and is also projected to register the highest CAGR. This high growth is due to the growing demand from the packaging, industrial, and automotive & transportation industries. There is rising awareness about the use of eco-friendly adhesives in this region.



The key players in the laminating adhesives market are Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Arkema (Bostik) (France). These companies are undertaking new product launch and expansion as their development strategies to increase their market share.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Laminating Adhesives Market

4.2 Laminating Adhesives Market Growth, By Resin

4.3 Laminating Adhesives Market in APAC, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Laminating Adhesives Market Attractiveness

4.5 Laminating Adhesives Market, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.6 Laminating Adhesives Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand From the APAC Region

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Customer-Friendly Packaging

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand From Packaged Food Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Performance Limitations of Water-Based Adhesives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Water-Based & Solvent-Less Adhesives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends in the Automotive Industry



6 Laminating Adhesives Market, By Resin

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.2.1 Polyurethane Segment Dominates Overall Laminating Adhesives Market

6.3 Acrylic

6.3.1 Demand From Flexible Packaging Applications is Expected to Boost the Acrylic Laminating Adhesives Market

6.4 Others



7 Laminating Adhesives Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent-Based

7.2.1 Solvent-Based Technology Dominates Overall Laminating Adhesives Market

7.3 Water-Based

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Green and Sustainable Adhesives Drives the Water-Based Laminating Adhesives Market

7.4 Solvent-Less

7.4.1 Solvent-Less Technology is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Developed Economies Driving the Demand for Other Laminating Adhesives Segment



8 Laminating Adhesives Market, By End-Use Industry and Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Packaging Estimated to Be the Largest End-Use Industry of Laminating Adhesives

8.2.2 Food & Beverage

8.2.2.1 APAC is the Largest Market for Laminating Adhesives in the Food & Beverage Application

8.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.3.1 Large Population Boosting Consumption of Laminating Adhesives in Healthcare Sector

8.2.4 Consumer Products

8.2.4.1 Growth of E-Commerce Industry and Increase in Consumer Awareness Likely to Drive the Market in This Segment

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Growing Electronics Industry Driving Consumption of Laminating Adhesives in the Industrial Segment

8.3.2 Insulation

8.3.2.1 APAC Dominates Laminating Adhesives Market in Insulation Application

8.3.3 Window Films

8.3.3.1 Increasing Demand From Glazing Application is Expected to Boost the Market in This Segment

8.3.4 Electronics

8.3.4.1 Laminating Adhesives Widely Used in A Range of Electronics Applications

8.3.5 Other Applications

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.4.1 Laminative Adhesives Used in Automotive & Transportation to Improve Vehicle Efficiency



9 Laminating Adhesives Market, By Region



Companies Mentioned



3M

Arkema (Bostik)

Ashland Inc.

Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.

Bond Tech Industries

Coim Group

DIC Corporation

Dowdupont Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Flint Group

Franklin International

Fujifilm Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huber Group

L.D.Davis

Masterbond

Paramet B.V.

Sapici S.P.A.

Sika AG

Toyo-Morton Ltd.

Uflex Limited

Vimasco Corporation

Weilburger Holding GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qoc8e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

