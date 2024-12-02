LAMONS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamons®, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, announces the appointment of Joe Sadowski as its new Chief Executive Officer effective today. Joe brings a wealth of experience with over 30 years in the critical infrastructure industry.

Additionally, Darnell Streat has been named Chief Operating Officer.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, seal, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. Since 1947, the company's mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through quality, engineered products, technical know-how, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service. Lamons offers comprehensive field services and training programs to help maximize operational efficiencies. With 20 manufacturing branches across the globe, the company can support operations 24/7/365. For more information on Lamons products and services, go to Lamons.com.

