LAMONS RELEASES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamons has released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting the commitments the company is making for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

"Being a responsible corporate citizen, our unwavering focus on ESG excellence is integral to our company culture," said Marc Roberts, CEO, Lamons. "Though challenges are inevitable, we will continue to spearhead efforts to promote positive change, fulfilling and surpassing our commitment to a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future."

Highlights include:

Environmental Stewardship – Being dedicated to minimizing our environmental impact through responsible resource management, optimizing energy consumption, and minimizing waste to ensure the health and well-being of our planet and its people.





Social Empowerment – Protecting the well-being of the company's employees and the community. In 2023, Lamons reported a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.91 for 1,531,976 man-hours worked. The company also partnered with several local community organizations and organized multiple new programs and projects to create positive impacts on the community.





Governance Excellence – Prioritizing human rights, cybersecurity, data protection, and supplier relations, Lamons maintains the highest standards of corporate governance, ethical conduct, and transparency.

To read the full report, please visit lamons.com/sustainability.

About the Report

This report was developed to share our commitment and achievements regarding sustainability. It has been prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Standards. GRI provides a framework for organizations to report on the impact and management of economic, social, and environmental matters. Responses and references to sustainability-related standards can be found throughout the report and in the GRI Content Index.

Our sustainability report was developed to highlight 2023 data. In instances where select information is provided from earlier years (2019 - 2022), it is noted in the report. Our reporting boundary is companywide, with the exception of the environmental data which covers Lamons headquarters in Houston.

About Lamons

Lamons is one of the leading gasket, seal, bolt, and hose assembly manufacturers in the world. Since 1947, the company's mission has been to provide industry-leading safety sealing and attachment solutions through quality, engineered products, technical know-how, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service. Lamons offers comprehensive field services and training programs to help maximize operational efficiencies. With 20 manufacturing branches across the globe, the company can support operations 24/7/365. For more information on Lamons products and services, go to Lamons.com.

