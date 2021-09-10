Lamonte E. Scott is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SNELLVILLE, Ga., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamonte E. Scott is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his dedication to his clients and his excellence in the field of Law.

Lamonte E. Scott

As a distinguished attorney, he relies on his vast experience to fight passionately for every client's rights both in and out of court. Mr. Scott is dedicated to fighting for the compensation his clients deserve. His motto is, "Don't let someone get away with hurting you."



Mr. Scott primarily works with clients seeking personal injury and personal liability cases at his practice, Lamonte E. Scott PC. This includes auto accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability. He tackles personal injury cases of any size, from dog bites to fender benders. He is known for going above and beyond to help his clients. Lamonte E. Scott PC is currently located at 2351 Henry Clower Blvd SW suite E in Snellville, GA.



As a lawyer practicing for over 27 years, Mr. Scott has a wealth of experience to draw on for each case. He has managed cases on the state and federal level, including the Supreme Court of Georgia, the U.S. Court of Appeals, and the U.S. District Court.



He received his education at Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University, where he earned his J. D. degree. Mr. Scott is a member of the Georgia Bar Association. His excellence in the law profession has been noted in a profile feature on the Who's Who Directories website 2021-2022 edition.

