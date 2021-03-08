Lamor Corporation Acquires License for Rapid Response HARBO Boom

PORVOO, Finland, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamor Corporation is pleased to announce the acquisition of the licensing rights to HARBO Technologies' product line.

Their rapid response oil spill solutions will be a great addition to an already strong response product and solution portfolio. HARBO has developed the lightest oil spill response boom on the market. The modular system fits in a simple box which can be quickly deployed by only one person. HARBO's oil spill first response system enhances the entire oil spill response process and boosts clean-up efficiency. By responding eight times faster, HARBO technology enables increased oil recovery rates and drastically reduces damage.

"I am excited about this fantastic addition to Lamor's offering which will help us serve our current customers, participate in new markets and develop a complete Rapid Spill Response solution, meeting the unique challenges of today's marketplace," says Brandon Buzarde, Vice President of Global Business Development at Lamor. "The HARBO boom will provide the rapid response solution which so many companies and organisations need."

Every minute is critical during an oil spill, so HARBO's philosophy is to provide a solution which can be quickly and easily deployed. The HARBO boom can be stored on vessels, offshore rigs, harbour facilities or anywhere a spill could occur. A good example is using a fire extinguisher while the fire brigade is on the way. A fast, safe and efficient response can more quickly stop a spill from spreading, saving money, your reputation and the environment.

"Lamor is one of the top companies in this industry and they have decades of experience cleaning the world," says Igor Kwiatkowski, Lamor's Product Line Director for HARBO integration and development. "Partnering with Lamor will allow us to prove the worth of HARBO's rapid response solutions to even more people."

The HARBO rapid response booms are available now, but even more solutions are on the way. HARBO products will form the core of a suite of Lamor rapid response tools and integrating specialised solutions. If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of HARBO's rapid response offering, please contact us at [email protected] or visit us online at lamor.com/harbo-boom-lamor-corporation.

