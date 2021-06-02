Lamoureux Twins Pay It Forward Through Girl's Hockey Camp

GRAND FORKS, N.D., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, 2018 Olympic gold medalists and best-selling authors, will host their annual all-girls camp with older brother Mario Lamoureux from June 4 – 6, 2021, in Bismarck, North Dakota.

A common theme of this year's camp is generosity and paying it forward. Several campers attending this year's program received spots out of the kindness of other parents' hearts. Beginning at last year's camp, two parents whose children could not attend asked if they could donate their two spots instead of receiving a refund. This act of service has created a chain effect with other families paying it forward this year and donating spots. These acts of generosity have resulted in others stepping forward to donate a camp spot, resulting in four additional spots being donated.

"The kindness that these families have shown goes hand-in-hand with the camp's mission of generating profits for the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation," said Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux. "With this being the fourth year of the camp, we hope that this tradition continues on for many years to come."

The Lamoureux Twins three-day camp provides an opportunity for girls from all over the country to travel to Bismarck and learn skills from Olympic-level athletes and coaches. In addition to the on-ice instruction, camp attendees have the opportunity to learn both life and leadership skills from Monique and Jocelyne.

Parents explained:

"As a mom of two young daughters, my heart led me to pay the two camp spots forward to allow someone to attend who may not otherwise be able to do so. This is a special camp lead by two strong amazing women: Jocelyne and Monique!" exclaimed the parents who donated the two spots who wish to remain anonymous. "It means so much to have the camp led by female professional athletes with Pay It Forward hearts."

"As a mom of young identical twin girls, I am so grateful for the opportunity to have received two donated spots at the Lamoureux Twins' hockey camp. This was a pivotal experience for our girls to develop, learn, and most importantly dream bigger for themselves and their future in women's hockey! We are forever thankful! Words truly cannot express how much we appreciate Jocelyne & Monique paving the way for the future of gender equity in women's sports!" said by the parents of the girls who benefited from this generous act of kindness.

About The Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation

The Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation has been created to support kids in need through funding of educational and extracurricular programs and other causes that align with the core values of the Lamoureux twins, primarily in North Dakota. The IRS has recognized the Foundation as exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

About the Lamoureux Twins

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson started playing ice hockey with their four older brothers and their friends. There were no girls' teams when they started, but they weren't about to let that stop them. That trend continued over the course of their careers, facing continued barriers and unequal treatment. Along with their teammates, Monique and Jocelyne faced their greatest test-taking on their governing body, USA Hockey, in 2017. Monique and Jocelyne helped lead the battle for equal treatment by threatening to boycott the 2017 World Championships, putting their 2018 Olympics eligibility on the line. This effort led to a historic four-year agreement between the women players and USA Hockey that represented substantial progress for women in amateur ice hockey in the United States. Their success on and off the ice thrust them into the center of the struggle for gender equity, for women in hockey, sports, and society at large. All of this captured in the newly published autobiography, DARE TO MAKE HISTORY: Chasing a Dream and Fighting for Equity.

For additional information regarding the Lamoureux Twin's, please visit: http://www.lamoureuxtwins.com/

